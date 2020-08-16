Wiper part leader Kalonzo Musyoka has stated that it is wrong for Deputy President William Ruto to challenge his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta like he has been doing.

Speaking during an interview with NTV, the former Vice President said that if he was the DP, he would have stepped down and attack from outside the government.

He went on to say that Ruto making accusations against the president only shows that there is a dysfunction between the two, and that the government and the so called Deep State, are one and the same thing.

Musyoka who was asked during the interview if the deep state exists responded saying that he does not know, but the only thing he knows is that there are many interest groups with enabling capacities.

“I don’t know. What there is are interest groups and some of them have enabling capacity but it is wrong for a deputy president like William Ruto to challenge his boss in the manner he has done today. If I was him, I’d do the honourable thing, I would resign so then I can now attack. Because there is no difference between a government and deep state. They are one and the same,” said Kalonzo.

Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kibaki era

The former Vice President mentioned that he could not have imagined himself in the same situation when he deputized former President Mwai Kibaki.

He went on to narrate how cordial their relationship was to the point that President Kibaki endorsed him to Kenyans for the top job, but the story did not make it to the news, as he joked that it could have been killed by the deep state.

“I could not have imagine as President Kibaki’s vice president getting to that situation. In fact president Kibaki was so happy with his vice president that one time he got his bakora and we drove through Machakos to Kitui and at Machakos ‘I’m so happy with the way Stephen has helped me as president of this country and I’m asking you to help him go to the next level’ because he was going home he wanted the country to support but I think the following day that story was removed from all newsrooms I think by the deep state,” narrated Kalonzo Musyoka.

Read Also: Details of DP Ruto’s deal that led to high-profile resignations in Mudavadi’s ANC