Ivy Chelimo reveals her plans after landing plum job

Amos Robi

Ivy Chelimo has already kick started her job, joining the deputy president at an event in Kajiado

Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, 2022
Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, 2022

Ivy Chelimo the lady who coined the deputy president Rigathi Gachagua’s nickname ‘Riggy G’ has opened up on her plans after landing a job at the DP’s office.

Chelimo who joined the deputy president’s communication team said she had recently graduated and was now sorted as she had found a way to make ends meet.

The young beauty noted that the opportunity to work in government was now going to prepare her to run for a seat in the 2027 general elections.

“He asked me what I wanted, and I just cleared university and when he asked me to join the communications team. In 2027 I would either run for a member of parliament (MP) seat or a senator,” Chelimo told YouTuber Vincent Mboya.

Ivy Chelimo
Ivy Chelimo Ivy Chelimo Pulse Live Kenya

Chelimo who met with DP Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, and later accompanied him to Kajiado county for an event said things moved really fast as she had to now join the DP’s motorcade and fit into his schedule.

“I was with my parents and I didn’t even have time to talk to many people, my parents left, we got on a chopper and went to Kajiado so by the time we got to Kajioado everyone already knew I had a job,” Chelimo said.

When Gachagua invited her to speak at Kajiado, she thanked him for extending a job offer and following up on his promise.

"Thank you, deputy president, he offered me a job this morning and he's very passionate about the youths taking positions in this government. He made a statement this morning asking how long will we keep telling the youths that we are the leaders of tomorrow," she stated.

Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Kajiado County on Monday, October 17, 2022
Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Kajiado County on Monday, October 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"I assure you that he has things in place to ensure the youth take up opportunities so don't sit and wait for opportunities to come but rather take them up by yourselves," she added.

Gachagua in a recent interview pledged that the government would help young Kenyans make a living in the creative and digital economy.

Amos Robi

Ivy Chelimo with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, 2022

