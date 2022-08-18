Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

The former MPs Sabina Chege, Charles Jaguar, Cate Waruguru, and John Mbadi are among the established political names that secured parliamentary nominations.

"For purposes of Article 177(1)(b) of the Constitution, the Commission shall draw from the list under subsection (1) (e), such number of special seat members in the order given by the party, necessary to ensure that no more than two-thirds of the membership of the assembly is of the same gender," stipulates the constitution.

UDA party which garnered the highest number of seats in parliament will be able to choose the highest number of MPs which is five out of the 12 nomination available positions

The president-elect party UDA with 139 seats for members of parliament nominated Waruguru, Jaguar, Karen Nyamu, and Veronica Maina (UDA SG) for tickets to parliament.

ODM party which gained 82 lawmakers have nominated Nyamira MCA Irene Manyaka, ODM chairman John Mbadi, and the party's National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma.

The Jubilee party which secured 24 MP seats and three womans rep positions, will nominate outgoing Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege to parliament.

Wiper party led by Kalonzo Musyoka won 20 MP seats and four women's seats leading them to give the party secretary general Abubakar Ahmed Talib a ticket to parliament.

The Amani National Party led by Musalia Mudavadi won six MP seats and one woman rep seat giving them an opportunity to nominate their party leader to be appointed as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.