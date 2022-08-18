RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

Irene Okere

A few outgoing members of parliament have secured nominations to parliament.

Kenya Parliament at a past session
Kenya Parliament at a past session

This is after the key parties Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee nominated them after winning enough seats in the recent polls to nominate.

The former MPs Sabina Chege, Charles Jaguar, Cate Waruguru, and John Mbadi are among the established political names that secured parliamentary nominations.

"For purposes of Article 177(1)(b) of the Constitution, the Commission shall draw from the list under subsection (1) (e), such number of special seat members in the order given by the party, necessary to ensure that no more than two-thirds of the membership of the assembly is of the same gender," stipulates the constitution.

READ:ANC reveal Mudavadi nominated for new lucrative position

DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence
DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence DP Ruto receives Cate Waruguru at his Karen residence Pulse Live Kenya

UDA party which garnered the highest number of seats in parliament will be able to choose the highest number of MPs which is five out of the 12 nomination available positions

The president-elect party UDA with 139 seats for members of parliament nominated Waruguru, Jaguar, Karen Nyamu, and Veronica Maina (UDA SG) for tickets to parliament.

ODM party which gained 82 lawmakers have nominated Nyamira MCA Irene Manyaka, ODM chairman John Mbadi, and the party's National Elections Board chairperson Catherine Mumma.

READ: Ruto's tactic to control Parliament pays off

Sabina Chege
Sabina Chege Sabina Chege Pulse Live Kenya

The Jubilee party which secured 24 MP seats and three womans rep positions, will nominate outgoing Murang’a County Woman Representative Sabina Chege to parliament.

Wiper party led by Kalonzo Musyoka won 20 MP seats and four women's seats leading them to give the party secretary general Abubakar Ahmed Talib a ticket to parliament.

The Amani National Party led by Musalia Mudavadi won six MP seats and one woman rep seat giving them an opportunity to nominate their party leader to be appointed as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Further, other political parties such as PAA 3, UPIA 4, DAP-K 5 while CCM, UDM, DP, MDG, NOPEU, NAP- K, Muungano and GDDP won each one MP for parliament.

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

US Congress delegation meets Raila Odinga in post election visit

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Sakaja and Igathe's lunch meet elicits positive reactions

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

Jaguar, Sabina and Mbadi get tickets to parliament

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Dying is illegal in these 7 places

Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Gachagua asserts

Ruto's swearing-in will go on without Uhuru, Gachagua asserts

Cause of death for IEBC official still unknown after post-mortem

Cause of death for IEBC official still unknown after post-mortem

Mombasa governor candidate takes IEBC to court over election postponement

Mombasa governor candidate takes IEBC to court over election postponement

US senators jet into Kenya, set to meet Raila and Ruto

US senators jet into Kenya, set to meet Raila and Ruto

Chebukati reveals how 4 IEBC commissioners wanted to force re-run

Chebukati reveals how 4 IEBC commissioners wanted to force re-run

Trending

Johnson Sakaja

Sakaja cries foul after Chiloba shuts down parallel tallying portal

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) prepared ahead of Azimio La Umoja elected leaders' conference on August 13, 2022

Inside Uhuru, Raila meeting with Azimio leaders at KICC [Photos]

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto during campaigns on August 5, 2022

Ruto’s first message to elected leaders

Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni

There was no 'yellow wave', UDA rigged in 33 areas - Jeremiah Kioni