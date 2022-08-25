RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Amos Robi

Jalang'o said he has been approached by leaders from the Kenya Kwanza coalition to shift camps

Jalango during orientation at the National Assembly
Jalango during orientation at the National Assembly

Langata member of parliament elect Phelix Jalang’o Odiwour has left Kenyans on Twitter with questions after he said he was offered money to ditch the Azimio One Kenya coalition.

The former radio presenter speaking on Ramogi TV said he has been approached by politicians from the Kenya Kwanza sect to ditch his side but has affirmed his stand in his party.

The new member of parliament said not even a court ruling in favour of Kenya Kwanza could move him to cross to the other side.

"We have been called severally. What is important is that you should stand for your beliefs and the party that sponsored you to parliament. "If you know what you stand for, then you cannot join Kenya Kwanza. We are ready to serve in the opposition even if the supreme court does not rule in favour of Raila,” Jalang’o said.

Jalango during orientation at the National Assembly
Jalango during orientation at the National Assembly Jalango during orientation at the National Assembly Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I am ready to work with Kenya Kwanza - Justina Wamae

The comments by Jalang’o come as the president elect has been in a mission to mobilise strength in the national assembly as he has had a number of opposing MPs join the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The latest defector to the Kenya Kwanza coalition is outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda,” president elect William Ruto said as he received Kivutha in Karen.

Governor Kivutha Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen.
Governor Kivutha Kibwana joined the Kenya Kwanza alliance after a meeting with President-elect William Ruto at his residence in Karen. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto poaches Kivutha Kibwana from Azimio la Umoja coalition

The move by the Kenya Kwanza leadership has howver been critized by Azimio leaders who feel the move is an enemy of democracy.

"Ruto is assiduously wooing some of the leaders elected as Independents and on the Azimio coalition to defect to his side. This is the practice that was used in the KANU era to defeat the independence of the legislature and retard the growth of multiparty democracy," Azimio Presidential Campaign Secretariat spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua said.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Mutula Kilonzo Jnr shows off beautiful family during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Husband ordered to pay Sh926,000 rent for estranged wife

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Uganda mourns former security minister who died in Nairobi

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Govt official loses control of 10 cars, hotel & multi-million property

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

Sakaja's wife & kids steal show during swearing-in ceremony [Photos]

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

President-elect Ruto attends Sakaja's swearing-in [Photos]

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Uproar over Nakuru govt's high-end official vehicle

Kenya misses out on Chinese debt waiver, here's why

Kenya misses out on Chinese debt waiver, here's why

Trending

Wajackoya driving his new car

Wajackoyah pops up in a Sh12M German machine

Raila Odinga during a prayer service held at his Karen residence on August 20, 2022

IEBC commissioners subjected Kenya to shame - Raila revisits Ruto’s win

Brain Olunga laid to rest

Man allegedly shot by Didmus Barasa interred

Raila Odinga

Raila Odinga should concede - International Human Rights Foundation