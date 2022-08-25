Jalang'o message to Kenya Kwanza amid political shifts

The former radio presenter speaking on Ramogi TV said he has been approached by politicians from the Kenya Kwanza sect to ditch his side but has affirmed his stand in his party.

The new member of parliament said not even a court ruling in favour of Kenya Kwanza could move him to cross to the other side.

"We have been called severally. What is important is that you should stand for your beliefs and the party that sponsored you to parliament. "If you know what you stand for, then you cannot join Kenya Kwanza. We are ready to serve in the opposition even if the supreme court does not rule in favour of Raila,” Jalang’o said.

The comments by Jalang’o come as the president elect has been in a mission to mobilise strength in the national assembly as he has had a number of opposing MPs join the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

The latest defector to the Kenya Kwanza coalition is outgoing Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana

“We associate with the leadership that Prof. Kivutha Kibwana has manifested in agreeing to work with us in furthering our country’s development agenda,” president elect William Ruto said as he received Kivutha in Karen.

The move by the Kenya Kwanza leadership has howver been critized by Azimio leaders who feel the move is an enemy of democracy.