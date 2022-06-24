RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Joe Nyokabi Tik Toker behind viral 'Asimioo, Haroo' video meets Martha Karua [Photos]

Amos Robi

Boniface Mwangi said the Tik Toker had challenges which have been addressed after meeting Martha Karua

Joe Nyokabi, the viral Tik Toker mimicking Azimio Presidential Running mate Martha Karua has finally met the person he was mimicking.

In a post shared by Boniface Mwangi, who is close to Martha Karua, Nyokabi woke up to a great morning as his life took a positive turn.

“As of this morning @NyokabiJoe didn’t have a job and had rent arrears. He says he did the harooo TikTok video hoping to get 10 views but to his surprise, it went viral. He didn’t get any pay but his friends thought he had “made it!” Today, his life changed thanks to @MarthaKarua,” Boniface Mwangi wrote on his Instagram.

In the video which has become a sensation on social media, Joe is seen mimicking Martha Karua’s speech in most of her campaigns.

The video on Tik Tok has so far garnered 767K views on the platform

Boniface Mwangi said the Azimio Coalition if elected is looking to turn work experience into certification. Martha was in a video shoot where she was making a video of women empowerment.

“The Azimio manifesto has an agenda to turn work experience into certification. University of work experience will be certified and you will get a certificate,” Mwangi wrote.

The Azimio coalition on Thursday June 24 pitched camp in the North Eastern region where they promised to heighten security in the area which is has often experiences security challenges.

The Coalition is expected to go slow today after the Chairperson of the council President Uhuru Kenyatta called for a convention of the Coalition's council.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

