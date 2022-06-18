Sakaja: I have presented part of the 10 items CUE wants

In a press briefing shortly after the CUE’s Professor Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha announced that Sakaja would be required to present himself before the commission and furnish it with the 10 items, Sakaja alleged that the commission had confirmed in the same statement that he meets all the requirements of the law and had already presented part of what he was being asked to submit.

“He has confirmed very clearly that I qualify because I meet the requirements of the law. On the 6th of June as he has admitted I presented my documents to the CUE (Commission for University Education). I presented to them part of what they are asking for. I presented my degree certificates. I presented my transcripts,” Sakaja noted.

Below is the video of Sakaja addressing the press in response, courtesy of NTV.

Sakaja’s controversial Team University degree certificate has been on the radar with the CUE revoking the same in light of recent developments that have put the validity of his certificate in question.

10 items CUE wants from Sakaja

CUE’s Professor Chacha Nyaigoti Chacha noted that in a bid to establish how Sakaja got his degree certificate and whether he really studied or not, the Nairobi county gubernatorial aspirant has been requested to present the below items to the commission.

1. His application for the course

2. Letter of admission from the University

3. Booklet that has his name on it

4. Evidence of registration including Student ID

5. Credit Accumulation and Transfer System (ATS)

6. Course description for the Bachelor of Science in Management (External)

7. Course Units taken

8. Transcripts

9. Examinations schedules

10. Receipts for the application fees, Tuition fees, Graduation and convocation, Names of lecturers that taught him some of the courses, any communication with the university staff (academic and administrative) regarding his course in the university, Graduation Photo while wearing the gown and Evidence of the requisite credit hours covered.

Chacha explained that despite Team University in Uganda being a recognised institution, the number of complaints received by CUE calls for further probe and the commission had consequently revoked Sakaja’s degree.

“Further, the Commission has invited Hon. Sakaja to attend a meeting on Monday, 20th June 2022 at 10.00 a.m. in order to provide further information that can aid in the investigations,” the CUE boss said.