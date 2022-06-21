Sakaja's solution for Gikomba fires if elected to office

Speaking at the Nairobi Kenya Kwanza Economic Forum hosted at the Ngong Racecourse, Sakaja said the Gikomba fires were the doings of a group of people who claimed to have the title deed for the land where the busy market sits.

Sakaja said the group of people occasionally torched the market in a bid to push the traders out of the market.

“We know the source of the Gikomba fires and I want our president to hear there are people in Nairobi claiming to have the title deed to the market so they start fires to try and push people out, we want the president to declare the 16 acres of Gikomba as public land so the private developers stop the fires,” Sakaja said.

Johnson Sakaja's solution for Gikomba market fires if elected to office Pulse Live Kenya

The outgoing Nairobi Senator said he will establish fire stations in Gikomba which had already been kickstarted by former Governor Evans Kidero to curb any arising situations of fires.

Sakaja further promised to address other controversial matters in the city including the Dandora Dumpsite which he said he would address by changing the garbage collection system and would convert the dumpsite to an energy source that would add to power in the city.

William Ruto's promise to Nairobi traders if elected president in 2022

Addressing the attendees in the meeting, Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Deputy President William Ruto said his government was going to address the challenges of small traders through good policy formulation that would stimulate economic growth.

DP Ruto speaking at the Kenya Kwanza economic forum Pulse Live Kenya

“Kenya Kwanza will deliberately place these entrepreneurs at the centre of its decision-making table to drive policies that will protect and stimulate their growth, hence boost their income.