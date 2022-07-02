Policeman charged with attempting to injure Martha Karua with teargas

According to a police report, the teargas canister blew up just immediately after Karua stood to address the gathering which forced her to leave the venue as the crowd at the stadium scampered for safety.

The unfortunate incident prompted police officers providing security at the event to evacuate Karua and other politicians to safety.

The incident happened as Ms Karua took to the podium to address hundreds of supporters who had turned up. Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the fact that Makori pleaded not guilty he is set to be detained for 10 days after being arraigned before a Kisumu court on Friday.

The policeman will be remanded at a police station in Kisumu after he claimed that his life is now in danger.

What exactly happened?

Karua who is Raila Odinga's running mate was forced to cut short her political rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County after a teargas canister exploded near the main podium.

It was not immediately established who lobbed the teargas canister at the crowd that had turned up at the rally, put them and the Deputy Presidential candidate in danger.

Later on, Nyanza Regional Police Boss Karanja Muiruri revealed that Makori had not been deployed to the event as he was not on duty.

Mr Josephat Makori who is accused of throwing a teargas canister during Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.{PHOTO :Tony Omondi} Pulse Live Kenya

“Josephat Makori of Kisii Police Station was at the scene in civilian clothes and was not deployed there, he is the one who dropped the teargas canister. This was witnessed by members of the public who beat him up. He was rescued by fellow police officers,” he said.

Karua and the Azimio team had been camping in Western Kenya, drumming support for their coalition ahead of the August General election.

Before arriving at Gusii stadium, Karua had accompanied Raila Odinga’s wife Ida Odinga to launch the Kisii Gender-Based violence Center.

Although the Azimio la Umoja rally ended prematurely yesterday the Narc-Kenya party leader went back to the region saying she had unfinished business.