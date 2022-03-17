RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Jubilee kicks out Senator Wamatangi as Senate Majority Whip

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Senator Wamatangi was given until the end of March 17, to contest the party’s decision.

Senator Kimani Wamatangi
Senator Kimani Wamatangi

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi has been removed from his position as the Senate Majority Whip.

Recommended articles

This follows his announcement that he had joined the United Democratic Alliance whose party leader is Deputy President William Ruto.

According to a letter sent to him by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, his decamping from Jubilee to UDA was deemed as a resignation.

The NMC made the following resolutions among others at the said meeting,

That Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi be deemed to have resigned from the membership of Jubilee Party in accordance with Article 5 of the Party Constitution.

That Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi immediately ceases to hold the office of Majority Chief Whip in the Senate,” read the resolutions of the meeting by Jubilee officials.

The senator also ceased to hold any leadership position in any committee of the Senate that he currently holds by virtue of being a member of Jubilee Party.

Wamatangi was given until the end of March 17, to contest the party’s decision.

More to follow…

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Human-wildlife conflict blamed for demise of famous lioness

Human-wildlife conflict blamed for demise of famous lioness

Mzee Kibor dies while undergoing treatement

Mzee Kibor dies while undergoing treatement

Kenyans to benefit from revamped largest digital networking platform in Africa

Kenyans to benefit from revamped largest digital networking platform in Africa

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Architect behind iconic campus in Turkana wins prestigious award

Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

Nigerians lament harassment and extortion by JKIA officials

NTSA bows to demands from matatu operators, averts countrywide strike

NTSA bows to demands from matatu operators, averts countrywide strike

1 million condoms go missing from Kemsa warehouse

1 million condoms go missing from Kemsa warehouse

Lobby group takes action over planned reintroduction of road toll fees

Lobby group takes action over planned reintroduction of road toll fees

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

At least 200 Al-Shabaab militants killed by US drone strike

Trending

Moses Kuria reacts after being told he is unwelcome in UDA

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria

Details of Ruto's meeting with UDA delegates after media was kicked out [Video]

Deputy President William Ruto at the UDA National Delegates Conference at Kasarani

Why Raila refused to sign pact with OKA - Kalonzo reveals

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC)

Moses Kuria snubs Citizen TV interview after election rigging claims

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a thanksgiving celebration on his recovered health at Thika, Kiambu County on February 19, 2022