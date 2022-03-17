Jubilee kicks out Senator Wamatangi as Senate Majority Whip

This follows his announcement that he had joined the United Democratic Alliance whose party leader is Deputy President William Ruto.

According to a letter sent to him by Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, his decamping from Jubilee to UDA was deemed as a resignation.

“The NMC made the following resolutions among others at the said meeting,

“That Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi be deemed to have resigned from the membership of Jubilee Party in accordance with Article 5 of the Party Constitution.

“That Senator Paul Kimani Wamatangi immediately ceases to hold the office of Majority Chief Whip in the Senate,” read the resolutions of the meeting by Jubilee officials.

The senator also ceased to hold any leadership position in any committee of the Senate that he currently holds by virtue of being a member of Jubilee Party.

Wamatangi was given until the end of March 17, to contest the party’s decision.