Bahati humiliated by Azimio politicians during their Nairobi rally

Dennis Milimo

Kenyan musician turned politician Kevin Bahati Kioko is still facing hurdles in his quest to represent the people of Mathare constituency as their next member of parliament.

On Monday, the EMB record label president was humiliated by a section of Azimo La Umoja affiliated politicians – denying him a chance to address the people of Embakasi East during a political rally in the area.

In a clip seen by this writer, ODM party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Polycarp Igathe could be seen cautioning the speaker not to hand over the microphone to Bahati.

The frustrations forced Mtoto wa Mama to abandon the Azimio campaign trail, with a section of his supporters consoling him.

The unexpected incident comes at time the singer has been embroiled in a war of words with Nairobi Senatorial aspirant Edwin Sifuna.

The two have been trading harsh words on social media following Sifuna’s announcement that Bahati had stepped down in favour of the ODM candidate in Mathare constituency, Anthony Oluoch.

Sifuna shared a short clip of the Jubilee party leadership confirming that Bahati was no longer in the Mathare race.

In his words, the ODM SG alleged that he will only accept Bahati’s apology through his wife Diana Marua - this after the singer lectured him over what he termed as propagating fake news about his candidature.

“Ahsante sana wana Jubilee Party Nairobi for resolving the Mathare question for us. We now have a candidate. Hio kijana ya kulia lia nitachukua apology yake kwa Diana personally [Let the crying boy know I will accept an apology through his wife Diana, personally],” Sifuna captioned the Jubilee Party video.

Bahati clapped back at Sifuna, asking him to refrain from mentioning his wife’s name. He went on to allege that Sifuna had been paid by his opponent to soil his bid as the next Mathare MP.

“F*ck you Mr Sifuna. Keep your mouth away from mentioning my wife in your cheap politics! Have some respect for women,” Bahati hit back.

He also made it clear that he will be on the ballot come August 9, 2022, requesting his supporters to ignore statements made by Sifuna.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

