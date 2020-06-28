A team of leaders drawn from the Kalenjin community have urged deputy President William Ruto to shelve his 2022 campaigns.

The team under the umbrella of South Rift Professionals and drawn from the expansive South Rift region urged the DP to stop 2022 campaigns and join President Uhuru Kenyatta in uniting the country.

They argued that with more than two years to go, setting the country in an electioneering mood is not the right thing to do as the public expects service from elected leaders.

"I would like the Deputy President to really understand the Presidency and leave his wayward allies who think that they can begin campaigning for 2022.

"It is not yet time, we still have two years to go, we need development," stated one of the participants in the meeting held in Bomet.

File image of DP Ruto at a past event

The group threw its weight behind the recent purge in Jubilee, stating that the president is justified to kick out rebel Jubilee party leaders who sabotage his vision for a united country.

They condemned attempts by rebel Jubilee party leaders to form new parties, stating that it goes against the president’s vision for the country.

"Jubilee members who were axed for having failed to deliver in their parties should stop forming other political parties and mainstream their work to service delivery.

"I don't want as a citizen of this country to hear a party being formed that goes against the president's vision of this country," added the leaders.

They lamented that much of the promises made to voters from the region are yet to be fulfilled and the DP should focus on those promises and dump anyone misleading him to campaign in readiness for his 2022 bid.

Against the president’s wishes, DP Ruto and a host of MPs allied to the Tangatanga outfit have been touring different parts of the country to launch development projects with politics forming part of the agenda.

The visits were however cut short by the Coronavirus pandemic.