Kalonzo reveals his scheme to succeed Raila

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Are you telling me that once Mr Odinga retires, Martha should really become the President? - Kalonzo

File image of Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka
File image of Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has confirmed his scheme to edge out Martha Karua in the race to succeed Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga in 2027.

In a public rally in Machakos on Friday, the Wiper boss explained to his supporters that he is not sitting pretty in Azimio la Umoja, but is already working on a plan to succeed Odinga in 2027 once he retires from office, and if they win the August 2022 elections.

Kalonzo stated that his position in Azimio as the designated Chief Minister - which he equates to the role of a Prime Minister - already places him in a prime position for succession.

He reiterated that he still has ambitions to rise to the top seat and has only deferred his dreams for now.

“We are not stopping until we take Kenya’s presidency. Since President Uhuru Kenyatta will retire and Mr Odinga will become the President and Martha Karua his deputy, are you telling me that once Mr Odinga retires, Martha should really become the President?

"Don’t you think we have just aligned properly to succeed Mr Odinga? We are not kidding,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

While drumming up support for Odinga, Kalonzo told residents that by voting for the former Prime Minister, they will also be voting for him although his name will not be on the ballot.

Experts have opined that Kalonzo’s decision to rejoin Azimio has placed him at the center of the 2027 succession matrix should Odinga win.

“When Raila was made Prime Minister, he made the position bigger than life. Now that Kalonzo Musyoka has accepted to be Chief Minister, he should do the same.

“We must refer to him as The Right Honourable Chief Minister. Then later, as the 6th President of Kenya. Bravo big brother,” political scientist Mutahi Ngunyi opined.

The Wiper party leader bolted out of Azimio and unveiled Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate shortly after Martha Karua was unveiled as Odinga’s deputy.

He however retreated back to Azimio on 02 June 2022 and declared unwavering support for the Raila-Karua ticket.

“Ultimately, I wish to congratulate my learned sister and Senior Counsel, Martha Karua, on her nomination as the deputy president nominee of Azimio La Umoja.

"I want to assure Martha of my full and unequivocal support and that of the ticket of Raila and Martha Karua,” Kalonzo stated on June 2 at the Wiper Command Centre.

