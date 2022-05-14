RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Kalonzo exposes crisis in Azimio, why he may not be Raila's running mate

Charles Ouma

With the May 16 deadline approaching, Kalonzo Musyoka has opened up on the crisis in Azimio One Kenya coalition, explaining why he may fail to be Raila Odinga's running mate.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper Party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka has revealed intricate details of the intense infighting within the Azimio One Kenya coalition and why he may miss out on being selected to deputize the coalition's presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Kalonzo who was addressing his supporters in Taita Taveta on Friday, May 13, explained that ethnic divisions within the coalition are threatening to tear it apart and he has been caught up in the same.

The Wiper party boss revealed that there is scheme to rob him of the running mate slot with a strong faction pushing for the position to go to Mount Kenya region.

He maintained that he is the best choice for Odinga and any failing to have him as a running mate will have political consequences.

“There is a scheme to deny me the running mate position due to ethnic considerations. Unlike others who have been proposed, I am the only candidate who will ensure Azimio beats our competitors," Kalonzo explained.

"I decided to shelve my presidential ambitions for the sake of the ODM leader. We have also walked the journey together with him and if he decides to abandon me at this hour of need, then he will not win the presidency." he declared.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally Pulse Live Kenya

The former vice president cautioned Odinga not to be misled into making bad choices that will sink his bid.

“The ODM leader should make a wise decision. If he allows himself to be misled, he will not win the presidency," added Kalonzo.

Kalonzo for president

The Wiper party brigade, led by Makueni Member of Parliament, Daniel Maanzo already have a plan B should thing not go their way in the race to deputize Odinga.

Maanzo explained that Kalonzo will be on the ballot as the Wiper party presidential candidate, noting that the party has already collected signatures in preparation for this.

The lawmaker explained that Monday, May 16, being the deadline, will see the party make a decisive move as they have already settled on a potential running mate for Kalonzo whose name will be submitted to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) if things fail to go their way.

"The only reason he stopped his ambitions was to support Raila as his deputy. In the event that is not there, the law does not stop him from running. In the event Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta change their mind, we will run on our own.

"We have collected all the signatures and they are ready. On the May 16 running mate naming deadline, we cannot miss that, we have identified a suitable running mate for Kalonzo," he stated.

The selection of Odinga's running mate has been a controversial subject that has attracted a host of politicians with Jubilee, Narc Kenya, KANU, Wiper party and NARC nominating candidates for the slot.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC)
President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC) Pulse Live Kenya

A panel was formed to interview the candidates and settle on one with Kalonzo initially stating that he would not attend the interviews before changing his mind.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

