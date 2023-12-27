The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kawira Mwangaza's Biography: Education, family, political triumphs, awards & controversies

Lynet Okumu

In 2022, Kawira Mwangaza made history as Meru County's first female governor. However, she has since faced controversies, surviving two impeachment attempts & now being accused of involvement in the death of Meru Blogger Sniper, who allegedly critiqued her leadership

Governor Kawira Mwangaza
In the political landscape of Kenya, history was made in the 2022 general elections when Kawira Mwangaza shattered the glass ceiling to become the first female governor of Meru County.

Running as an independent candidate, she defied the odds by defeating the incumbent Kiraitu Murungi and the outgoing senator Mithika Linturi, both backed by major political parties.

Born in 1973 in Buuri, Meru County, as the second of six siblings, she faced early challenges, losing her father at a young age.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Despite challenges, she pursued education, excelling at Moyale Girls Secondary School. Hindered by financial constraints, she worked as a house help before gaining admission to Moyale Girls.

Mwangaza's commitment to education continued, leading her to a bachelor's degree in guidance and counseling from Kampala International University and a certificate in human resources from Makerere University.

Additionally, she holds a bachelor's degree in transformational leadership from Pan African University.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Mwangaza commenced her career as a teacher and counselor, but her passion for politics and media soon emerged.

After an unsuccessful bid for the Buuri parliamentary seat in 2013, she, along with her husband, ventured into business, establishing Baite TV, a vernacular station popular among the Meru community.

Through her media platform, Mwangaza addressed social and economic challenges, launching initiatives like Operation Okolea to aid the less fortunate.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza
In 2017, Mwangaza ran independently and secured the Meru County women's representative seat.

Undeterred, she utilised this position to serve her constituents and prepare for the gubernatorial race in 2022.

Faced with strong competition, she emerged victorious with 209,148 votes, attributing her success to divine grace and the people's support.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza during a past event
Mwangaza's dedication hasn't gone unnoticed. She received the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW) in 2018 from President Uhuru Kenyatta and was named Woman of the Year by the African Women Leadership Network in 2019.

The African Union recognised her with the Trailblazer Award in 2020, and in 2021, she was honoured as the Most Influential Woman in Africa by CEO Global.

Married to musician and pastor Robert Murega Rimberia, Mwangaza is a mother and a devout Christian. The couple tied the knot in a vibrant ceremony in Meru in May 2018.

Mwangaza also serves as a bishop at Baite Family Fellowship Church.

Kawira Mwangaza and hubby Robert Murega
Despite her achievements, Mwangaza faced significant challenges upon assuming office as Meru County governor in August 2022.

Two impeachment attempts, in December 2022 and October 2023, were launched against her.

Accusations ranged from gross constitutional violations to abuse of office and failure to implement the ward development fund. Mwangaza managed to survive both attempts.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in the Senate on November 8, 2023
Recent developments have linked Mwangaza to the death of Meru blogger Daniel Muthiani, known as Sniper.

According to Sniper's wife, he was a vocal critic of Meru County leadership and Governor Mwangaza.

Allegedly, a close confidant of Mwangaza, Supuu O Omioro, contacted Sniper on the day of his disappearance, stating that the Governor desired his support.

