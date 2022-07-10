Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Kuria and Wamatangi, who are eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on Chama Cha Kazi and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) respectively, held a joint rally in the county on Saturday but things did not go as planned with ugly scenes characterizing the rally.

While addressing the crowd, Kuria came close to labelling Wamatangi a selfish man, accusing the gubernatorial hopeful of only asking for votes to support his bid without bothering to drum up support for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, William Ruto.

"This earth is hard. I have been on campaign trail with Senator Kimani Wamatangi for 11 hours today. Not once did he ask people to vote for William Ruto," Kuria said.

As the duo traversed Kiambu in a series of rallies, the differences were evident as rival camps clashed and engaged in shouting matches that turned ugly in some instances.

At one point, Wamatangi found the going too tough as Moses Kuria’s supporters chanted slogans supporting the Gatundu South MP’s bid and drowned the Senator’s voice.

As Wamatangi struggled to make his remarks amid the pro-Kuria chants, the Gatundu south MP could be seen dancing atop his car and clearly not bothered by the rough time Wamatangi was having.

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was conspicuously missing from the rallies with reports indicating that he opted to keep off after getting reports of the impending chaos and a repeat of what transpired when Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo clashed with Wamatangi at a rally presided over by Gachagua.

"I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear - who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!" Wamatangi complained.

"Talk about your issues or get out of here," Kabogo fired back.