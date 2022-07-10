RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Chaos at Kenya Kwanza rally as Moses Kuria clashes with Kimani Wamatangi [Video]

Charles Ouma

Reports indicate that Gachagua opted to skip the event after getting wind of the impending chaos

Kimani Wamatangi and Moses Kuria on the campaign trail
Kimani Wamatangi and Moses Kuria on the campaign trail

A simmering tension and rivalry within the Kenya Kwanza alliance played out when Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi clashed publicly during a joint rally.

Kuria and Wamatangi, who are eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on Chama Cha Kazi and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) respectively, held a joint rally in the county on Saturday but things did not go as planned with ugly scenes characterizing the rally.

While addressing the crowd, Kuria came close to labelling Wamatangi a selfish man, accusing the gubernatorial hopeful of only asking for votes to support his bid without bothering to drum up support for Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, William Ruto.

READ: They plotted against us - Moses Kuria now claims

Addressing the crowd, Kuria claimed that Wamatangi sought votes for his own bid and did not bother to garner support for their coalition party leader, William Ruto.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria during a campaign rally on June 15, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Kiambu gubernatorial candidate Moses Kuria during a campaign rally on June 15, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"This earth is hard. I have been on campaign trail with Senator Kimani Wamatangi for 11 hours today. Not once did he ask people to vote for William Ruto," Kuria said.

As the duo traversed Kiambu in a series of rallies, the differences were evident as rival camps clashed and engaged in shouting matches that turned ugly in some instances.

At one point, Wamatangi found the going too tough as Moses Kuria’s supporters chanted slogans supporting the Gatundu South MP’s bid and drowned the Senator’s voice.

As Wamatangi struggled to make his remarks amid the pro-Kuria chants, the Gatundu south MP could be seen dancing atop his car and clearly not bothered by the rough time Wamatangi was having.

Kenya Kwanza deputy presidential candidate Rigathi Gachagua was conspicuously missing from the rallies with reports indicating that he opted to keep off after getting reports of the impending chaos and a repeat of what transpired when Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo clashed with Wamatangi at a rally presided over by Gachagua.

"I will no longer buy fear from you Kabogo, you spoke here and I did not interrupt you, my focus is on developing Kiambu and do not dare me. Look elsewhere if you want to sell fear - who told you this county belongs to you? Shut up and get out of here!" Wamatangi complained.

Kimani Wamatangi on the campaign trail
Kimani Wamatangi on the campaign trail Pulse Live Kenya

"Talk about your issues or get out of here," Kabogo fired back.

READ: Kabogo denounces Ruto during Citizen TV debate [Video]

In the wake of the clash, Kabogo withdrew his support for DP Ruto and the outfit.

Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

