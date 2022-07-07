RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

UDA senatorial aspirant wins big after court reverts IEBC decision

Authors:

Amos Robi

IEBC had disqualified the senatorial aspirant on grounds he was impeached from office

Senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang'wa
Senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang'wa

Kiambu senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang'wa can breathe a sigh of relief after the high court reversed the decision to disqualify him from the race.

Recommended articles

High court Judge Rachel Ng'etich in her ruling said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) could not block Karungo from vying because he was impeached from office.

Justice Ngetich said there was not proof of corruption laid before the courts to push for his removal as a County Executive Committee Member in the County of Kiambu.

The court ordered that the aspirant be given the green light to vie and that his name be included in the ballot papers too.

Kiambu senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang'wa
Kiambu senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang'wa Kiambu senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang'wa Pulse Live Kenya

"This court finds no reason to bar Karungo from vying for the Kiambu senator position," Ng'etich said in her ruling.

Karungo was disqualified by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday, June 19 on grounds of having been impeached from office.

READ: UDA candidate for Kiambu disqualified from August elections

The tribunal directed that having been removed from office through impeachment, Karungo is permanently disqualified from holding public office.

In his defense, the UDA candidate claimed that he resigned from office before the impeachment.

Karungo Wa Thang'wa disqualified from August elections
Karungo Wa Thang'wa disqualified from August elections Pulse Live Kenya

After giving him an opportunity to defend himself, the tribunal upheld the decision by the Kiambu Returning Officer to bar him from the contest.

Eyes shift to the IEBC to see whether it will clear the senator hopeful even after the first batch of ballot papers arrived.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati also poured water on claims that the commission had sourced some of the sensitive documents from neighbouring Uganda.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a stakeholders meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on July 7, 2022
IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati during a stakeholders meeting with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on July 7, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Today, we are receiving the first batch of ballot papers arriving today. All ballot papers will arrive from JKIA. No ballot papers are arriving from Uganda,” he said.

The commission is expecting 132,722,748 ballot papers from Greece firm Inform Lykos, and no extra papers will be printed.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Give me another candidate - Ruto asks Azimio after demand on voter register

Give me another candidate - Ruto asks Azimio after demand on voter register

UDA senatorial aspirant wins big after court reverts IEBC decision

UDA senatorial aspirant wins big after court reverts IEBC decision

Simba Arati poaches rival's running mate in surprise move

Simba Arati poaches rival's running mate in surprise move

Nairobi Water planning to increase water prices by Sh11

Nairobi Water planning to increase water prices by Sh11

I was offered Sh1B to quit Nairobi gubernatorial race - Sakaja

I was offered Sh1B to quit Nairobi gubernatorial race - Sakaja

Tough new rules for Uber, Bolt, Little Cab drivers & passengers

Tough new rules for Uber, Bolt, Little Cab drivers & passengers

Uhuru awarded highest national honour by Burundi president

Uhuru awarded highest national honour by Burundi president

US TV presenter sparks uproar after remark on pregnant women in Kenya

US TV presenter sparks uproar after remark on pregnant women in Kenya

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Ruto speaks on nearly slapping Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto during a speech from State House on September 1, 2017

Ruto under fire for 'ningemchapa kofi' remarks

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto

Miguna issues 3 demands to Wajackoyah

Professor George Wajackoyah

Bahati humiliated by Azimio politicians during their Nairobi rally

I have not stepped down for anyone – Bahati forced to clarify