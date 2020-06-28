Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has serenaded her husband Kamotho Waiganjo with a sweet message after she survived impeachment at the Senate.

Speaking hours after she was acquitted by the Senate, Waiguru hailed Waiganjo as God-send, thanking her for the role she played in her acquittal and for standing by her through her political troubles.

"I would like to thank my husband who has been amazingly supportive throughout this process. A friend of mine recently said that there are husbands from heaven and then there are husbands who come walking. You are definitely one from heaven," said Waiguru.

Anne Waiguru

Waiganjo was the lead counsel and took on Waiguru’s accusers in a duel that saw the senate dismiss the impeachment on grounds that they accusations did not meet the required threshold.

Political witch hunt

Waiguru maintained that the whole impeachment was malicious and politically-driven to tarnish her name but acknowledged that there are some loopholes in her administration which she will address.

"It is profoundly clear that this impeachment process did not meet the required threshold and that it was all a choreographed plan of events that was aimed at tarnishing my name," she said.

"The report’s findings did indeed reveal areas of improvement in administration by officers and need for better checks and balances. I would like to assure Kirinyaga residents that this will not go unaddressed and that the necessary changes and improvements will be made to both human resource and systems with the aim of improving service delivery to the people of Kirinyaga," added Waiguru.

A tough-talking Waiguru urged the MCAs to acknowledge the role the have played in putting the county in itrs current state and join hands in delivering better services and development to the residents.

"I call upon the County Assembly to own up to their failures and play their part in ensuring that we move Kirinyaga forward. Rather than prioritizing funds to projects such as building of MCAs offices, they should prioritize allocation of funds for Covid-19 management and healthcare projects as proposed by the executive" she added.