Governor unearths 861 ghost workers, multi-million scandal in 1 week

The discovery is part of Arati’s purge of corruption even as he fired warning shots to county workers without papers to prepare for a tough time.

“I have caught them pants down, I’m sure they can’t run, there is nowhere to hide. I’m told there are those contemplating resigning but they must account for the sins they have committed,” Arati explained.

He promised to go after any staff who looted county funds in what he says was a well-orchestrated looting spree executed by junior staff and human resources department in the county.

“If you know you have been earning, please come to my office and ask for amnesty and we will give you. If we discover you didn’t have the papers, you have lied, you must be taken to court and refund the money which was meant for development and you have pocketed,” the governor stated.

As part of the ruthless purge, the county boss has invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) boss Twalib Mbarak to Kisii to conduct a thorough audit as he maintains that EACC staff at the county are compromised and could be part of the mess, hence not in the best position to go after the masterminds of corruption in the county.

“I hope the officers of Twalib will help unearth the rot in Kisii. I am just a layman in the other areas of investigations and my deeds will end at the level of investigations when proper mechanisms are put to hold those capable to face the law. If EACC wants to fix the country, please, let it start with Kisii,” Arati stated.

“The MCAs-elect are so happy and are ready to help me move forward but there are two or more individuals…we must inflict pain on some people for the results to be realized. That is exactly what we will do,” he reassured.