The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil for Maandamano fatalities

Miriam Mwende

The arrest and release of Joshua Ayika has set the tone for Azimio's "white" #MaandamanoWednesday

Raila Odinga flanked by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during a stopover at the Dedan Kimathi and Tom Mboya statues in Nairobi CBD on July 10, 2023
Raila Odinga flanked by former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya during a stopover at the Dedan Kimathi and Tom Mboya statues in Nairobi CBD on July 10, 2023

Following a statement by Azimio leaders on July 24, 2023, Kenyans are today set to witness prayers and vigils called to pay respect to protesters who died in recent anti-government protests.

Recommended articles

"We are calling on Kenyans to come out, light candles, and lay flowers, preferably white, in remembrance of and respect for the victims," Azimio's statement read.

Hours before Wednesday, an associate at Siaya Governor James Orengo's law firm by the name Joshua Ayika was arrested on a charge of threatening national security.

According to a charge sheet shared online, Mr Ayika's controversial Twitter post was flagged under offenses in Schedule 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find more updates on this in today's Pulse Live Blog:-

{{append.value}}

{{{message}}}

{{image.text}}
{{image.text}}
{{message}}
wczytywanie...
{{message}}
{{heat}}
{{players.0.helmet}} {{players.0.name}} {{players.0.points}} {{heatResult.firstTeam}}:{{heatResult.secondTeam}}
{{players.1.helmet}} {{players.1.name}} {{players.1.points}}
{{players.2.helmet}} {{players.2.name}} {{players.2.points}}
{{players.3.helmet}} {{players.3.name}} {{players.3.points}}
{{message}}
Azimio vigil in Migori County
14:33

Kisumu county Speaker Jack Elisha Oraro and other leaders address a press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital
Kisumu county Speaker Jack Elisha Oraro and other leaders address a press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital
Kisumu county Speaker Jack Elisha Oraro and other leaders address a press conference at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Hospital
14:33

Kisumu County

County assembly Speaker Jack Elisha Oraro and other leaders visit Maandamano victims at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Referral Hospital.

Candle-lighting ceremony also held as Azimio "white" vigil gains momentum.

Mr Oraro stated: "You will find that these bullets are not meant for human beings and we call upon a thorough probe to determine the content of those bullets."

Governor Anyang' Nyong'o has also ordered a waiver on hospital & mortuary fees for Maandamano victims.

13:37

Nakuru County
Christ the King Cathedral in Nakuru holds mass, lights white candles at the church altar in solidarity with Azimio vigil for Maandamano victims [Inooro FM]

Azimio supporters sing the EAC anthem during a candle-lighting ceremony at Uhuru Garden, Mombasa
Police disperse candle-lighting in Mombasa
13:13

Mombasa County
Police stop Azimio supporters who were setting up a candle-lighting ceremony in the CBD

Kisii residents during Azimio's "white" vigil
Azimio supporters in Kisii County light candles for Maandamano victims
13:13

Kisii County
Azimio supporters throng Kisii town with lit candles. Chants and singing of spiritual songs mark Wednesday's white vigil for Maandamano fatalities.

13:00

Azimio leaders, led by Raila, currently at the Kenyatta National Hospital as visits to injured protesters mark "white" vigil

12:40

PROFILE: Rise of Kisumu activist Jakababa who was rescued from prison by Raila

Bunge La Wananchi Speaker Jakababa addressing the press at Jacaranda Grounds, Nairobi
12:30

Azimio leader Raila Odinga currently visiting gunshot wound victims at the Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital along Kangundo Road.

Mumias East MP Peter Salasya in all-white for Azimio's "white" #MaaandamanoWednesday
A post from Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party
11:45

Anti-riot police at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) gearing up for Azimio's "white" vigil for Maandamano victims [Photo: Radio47]
Anti-riot police at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) gearing up for Azimio's
Anti-riot police at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) gearing up for Azimio's "white" vigil for Maandamano victims [Photo: Radio47]
11:30

Citizen reports indicate heavy police presence in Nairobi CBD with a semblance of normalcy as Kenyans go about their normal business operations.

10:45

READ: Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Governor Wanga leads vigil for Maandamano victims
10:30

Homa Bay County
Governor Gladys Wanga leads candle-lighting vigil marking Azimio's "white" vigil Wednesday

Citizen TV Senior Reporter Seth Olale shares video of drive past State House Road. Police barricade and heavy security presence.
Joshua Ayika says his Twitter account was hacked and promises to share details of his arrest and release once he gets it back.
Joshua Ayika's charge sheet shared on Twitter
doczytaj więcej
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

Wilson Sossion with new look after 15-minute reconstructive surgery [Photo]

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil for Maandamano fatalities

LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil for Maandamano fatalities

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Kenyans correct Ruto's grammar, voice skepticism, concern & support for talks with Raila

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Gov't announces 8,000 ministry jobs for Kenyans [How to apply]

Azimio replaces street demos with special parades for Wednesday maandamano

Azimio replaces street demos with special parades for Wednesday maandamano

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

Haiwezekani! Angry Dennis Itumbi breaks silence on Pauline Njoroge's charge sheet

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

CCTV captures knife attack on a woman at Machakos supermarket

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a visit to Kihiumbuini Primary School in Westlands on July 14, 2023

I didn't bathe for 3 days, Babu Owino decries dishonourable treatment in police cells

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest, detention in Kirinyaga

HE (Rtd) Uhuru Kenyatta at the 11th Summit of the Regional Oversight Mechanism of Peace, Security and Cooperation framework for DRC on May 6, 2023

Uhuru: Neither of my sons has been asked to surrender their 6 guns

Mumias Easter Member of Parliament Peter Salasya

Peter Salasya announces revival of project he was involved in 11 years ago