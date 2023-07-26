Following a statement by Azimio leaders on July 24, 2023, Kenyans are today set to witness prayers and vigils called to pay respect to protesters who died in recent anti-government protests.
LIVE BLOG: Azimio's 'white' vigil for Maandamano fatalities
The arrest and release of Joshua Ayika has set the tone for Azimio's "white" #MaandamanoWednesday
"We are calling on Kenyans to come out, light candles, and lay flowers, preferably white, in remembrance of and respect for the victims," Azimio's statement read.
Hours before Wednesday, an associate at Siaya Governor James Orengo's law firm by the name Joshua Ayika was arrested on a charge of threatening national security.
According to a charge sheet shared online, Mr Ayika's controversial Twitter post was flagged under offenses in Schedule 2 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
Find more updates on this in today's Pulse Live Blog:-
