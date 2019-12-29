Nominated MP Maina Kamanda has emerged with damning allegations, revealing how some governors are used to loot public funds in a well-orchestrated scheme and afterwards Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen is sent to represent them in court.

In a hard-hitting press briefing in Nyandarua, Kamanda stated that Murkomen’s boss who he did not name is behind the looting spree and sent him (Murkomen) to represent the governors and other officials who had been accused of corruption as they had already shared the loot.

"Let them not think that we are stupid. We know very well that when Murkomen represents the people accused of corruption, it is at the request of his boss. They steal together with the accused persons," asserted the lawmaker.

He also urged Murkomen to resign from his role as the leader of the majority in the senate, insisting that he is an embarrassment to the jubilee party.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko after posting bail on December 11, 2019

Many thieves

Kamanda lamented that unlike during the Kibaki era when there was only one (central) government hence few thieves, devolution had created 47 county governments and significantly increased the number of thieves.

"During Kibaki’s reign, we had one government and probably one thief but currently we have 47 thieves and this are the governors in the counties where all the money is currently channeled and looted" Kamanda slammed.

He cautioned governors to stop whinning at a time when only three have been prosecuted over corruption, disclosing that he is looking forward to a day when as many as 20 will be arraigned in court to face justice for looting public funds.

"They (governors) should stop whining over the three governors (with on-going corruption cases). We want to see over 20 of them kicked out because we know they are stealing and they have stolen a lot of money," added the former Starehe constituency lawmaker.