Kivutha Kibwana cites election sabotage after losing senate race

Kibwana who lost the senate race to Dan Maanzo pointed to one constituency which he said elections should have been suspended due to massive technology failure.

He said the alternative manual voter identification was cumbersome and took a longtime.

“In Makueni County elections were compromised. KibweziWest constituency (1/6) elections should have been postponed. For example, initially kiems kits in 106/206 polling stations failed. For more than six hours kits in 84 stations failed before chaotic manual voting which ended about 1am.” Kivutha lamented.

The failure of KIEMS kits in Makueni forced the IEBC to give elections officials in the county green light to use manual voter registers in 84 polling stations.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Pulse Live Kenya

In Makueni, outgoing senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior beat his competitor Patrick Musimba garnering 214,088 against Musimba’s 63252 to be elected governor while Dan Maanzo got the senate seat. Rose Museo retained her woman representative seat with all the seats in the county being attained through Wiper Party tickets.

The Wiper Party proved too strong for other parties as it wiped all the parties in the Kamba region, in Kitui Julius Malombe took home the governor’s seat while in Machakos Wavinya Ndeti beat Nzioka Waita to clinch the county’s top seat.

The senate and woman representative seat in Machakos also went to the Wiper party being won by Agnes Kavindu and Joyce Kamene respectively.

The race was similar in Kitui where Enoch Wambua retained his senate seat and Irene Kasalu took the woman representative seat.

Dan Maanzo Pulse Live Kenya

Kivutha Kibwana like a number of governors looked to join the senate after leaving the top county job. Incumbent Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago successfully ran for the seat succeeding Margaret Kamar.