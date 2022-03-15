Karua rejects invitation to UDA National Delegates Conference

UDA will be holding its NDC on Tuesday, March 15 where Deputy President William Ruto will be unveiled as the presidential candidate.

Karua, via her verified Twitter account termed reports that she was on UDA’s guestlist as fake.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Citizen TV stop sensational reporting and tell viewers the truth that I am not attending UDA NDC,” she reacted to a news story in Twitter.

The reports were started by Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki who mentioned the former Justice Minister as one of the expected attendees.

Her mention seemed to be an indirect invitation attend to the UDA NDC.

“Tomorrow [today] will be a game-changing and historic day because the largest party in the country will unveil its presidential candidate, who is DP Ruto.

“We expect leaders from our partner parties to be present as our guests because our party leader has been a guest in some of their events. We expect the leader of ANC party, Mr Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Wetang’ula, and the honourable Martha Karua of Narc Kenya. We expect other guests, but we will not tell you their names right now,” Kindiki said in a media briefing.

The senator had lead a team of UDA officials in inspecting the venue where Ruto will be leading over 4,000 delegates.

There were rumours that the Narc Kenya party might be in talks with UDA after she skipped the unveiling of ODM leader Raila Odinga as the Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential candidate.

Karua turned a cold shoulder to the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at the KICC on Saturday, leaving many speculating about her absence.

Among the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, she was the only one missing as Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU’s Gideon Moi as well as UDM party boss Cyrus Jirongo all in attendance.

Senior Counsel Karua took to Twitter to explain her absence following an inquiry on her whereabouts from veteran journalist and political analyst David Makali who noticed her conspicuous absence.