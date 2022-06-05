Karua vows against insulting DP Ruto, opponents for clout

The Senior Counsel was speaking at the Undugu Grounds in Nairobi on Sunday where she assured Kenyans that Azimio will uphold respect while campaigning for votes and it will not dwell on spreading hatred against their rivals.

“We want every Kenyan to know that we are respectful people to everyone. We are asking for votes respectfully because in the end, we want a peaceful country.

"The truth will be told and if you have wronged you have to be told off, but we do not do insults. We will argue on the basis of ideas on how to push this country forward,” she stated.

Karua had just accompanied former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to the Bomas of Kenya where he was officially cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the presidency.

While addressing their supporters, Karua asserted that a historical win was imminent for the coalition with two months to the General Election.

“I am not who I was yesterday. Today, I am officially the running mate to Baba The Fifth. Things have changed and the official journey has started.

"It is only two months and we want to do whatever we can to make it not just a win, but a historical win of vote numbers which have never been seen before in this country,” she stated.