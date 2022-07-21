RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Martha Karua was favoured by moderators claims Hussein Mohammed

Authors:

Irene Okere

Gachagua was given 32 minutes, Karua had 39 minutes and some seconds - Hussein

Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign, Huseein Mohamed
Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign, Huseein Mohamed

Hussein Mohamed, William Ruto’s Director of communications claims Martha Karua was favored during the deputy presidential debate.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, July 21, Hussein, stated that the Azimio La Umoja coalition running mate was given more time to address her points compared to Kenya Kwanza deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua.

"Rigathi Gachagua got 32 minutes during the debate, Martha Karua got 39 and some seconds. We need fairness," said Hussein.

The former journalist added the moderators kept questioning Gachagua about pointless things thus making him strain to focus on important issues.

READ: Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

"We note with dismay that overwhelming allocation of time was devoted to canvassing personality, political relationship and similarly trivial pursuits at the expense of the issues that Kenyans demand and deserve to know from the campaigns," stated Mohammed.

Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate
Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate Pulse Live Kenya

"But if the moderators are focused on non-issues, then it is pointless. The 1 hour 30 minutes would have been enough if the moderators were not focused on personalities and relations that do not matter," he added.

The Kenya Kwanza spokesman justified his claims that moderators focused on pointless issues citing that the health proposal made by Gachagua was never heard yet Kenyans were watching.

Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate
Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua revealed their networth during deputy presidential debate Pulse Live Kenya

"It is sad that nobody heard about the proposal on healthcare yet the debate was being watched by millions of Kenyans. This is why we are saying that they should make public the time allocated for these issues," Hussein added.

READ: Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

Further, the Kenya Kwanza team gave their demands on the next presidential debate set for Tuesday, July 26 affirming that Kenya Kwanza flagbearer will attend the debate.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio running mate Martha Karua ahead of the 2022 deputy presidential debate on July 19, 2022
Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua and Azimio running mate Martha Karua ahead of the 2022 deputy presidential debate on July 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

"Dr. William Ruto is looking forward to taking part in the presidential debate. However, we expect that the moderators will allocate equal time to issues affecting Kenyans and equally allow candidates fair opportunity," the spokesman stated.

Raila Odinga and William Ruto are set to be moderated by Yvonne Okwara of Citizen Tv and Eric Latiff of Spice FM and KTN news.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a Doctorate Degree

General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a Doctorate Degree

Martha Karua was favoured by moderators claims Hussein Mohammed

Martha Karua was favoured by moderators claims Hussein Mohammed

Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

Ruto ahead of Raila in new poll

Ruto ahead of Raila in new poll

Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

Ruto locked out of Nyayo Stadium on final day of campaigns

Ruto locked out of Nyayo Stadium on final day of campaigns

Court of Appeal suspends order compelling IEBC to clear Reuben Kigame

Court of Appeal suspends order compelling IEBC to clear Reuben Kigame

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

US pastor demands Sh28,000 from Millicent Omanga

US pastor demands Sh28,000 from Millicent Omanga

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party during a recent campaign rally

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to locals in Kiambu County on July 16, 2022