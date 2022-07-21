Martha Karua was favoured by moderators claims Hussein Mohammed

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, July 21, Hussein, stated that the Azimio La Umoja coalition running mate was given more time to address her points compared to Kenya Kwanza deputy president candidate Rigathi Gachagua.

"Rigathi Gachagua got 32 minutes during the debate, Martha Karua got 39 and some seconds. We need fairness," said Hussein.

The former journalist added the moderators kept questioning Gachagua about pointless things thus making him strain to focus on important issues.

"We note with dismay that overwhelming allocation of time was devoted to canvassing personality, political relationship and similarly trivial pursuits at the expense of the issues that Kenyans demand and deserve to know from the campaigns," stated Mohammed.

Pulse Live Kenya

"But if the moderators are focused on non-issues, then it is pointless. The 1 hour 30 minutes would have been enough if the moderators were not focused on personalities and relations that do not matter," he added.

The Kenya Kwanza spokesman justified his claims that moderators focused on pointless issues citing that the health proposal made by Gachagua was never heard yet Kenyans were watching.

Pulse Live Kenya

"It is sad that nobody heard about the proposal on healthcare yet the debate was being watched by millions of Kenyans. This is why we are saying that they should make public the time allocated for these issues," Hussein added.

Further, the Kenya Kwanza team gave their demands on the next presidential debate set for Tuesday, July 26 affirming that Kenya Kwanza flagbearer will attend the debate.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Dr. William Ruto is looking forward to taking part in the presidential debate. However, we expect that the moderators will allocate equal time to issues affecting Kenyans and equally allow candidates fair opportunity," the spokesman stated.