Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

The letter which is dated July 8, 2024, accuses the Deputy President of gross violations of constitutional provisions, criminal conduct, and gross misconduct.

In a swift response, MP Wamumbi took to social media to refute the authenticity of the letter.

"Kindly note that the letter doing rounds on social media is fake. I ask all leaders to focus on their work, and avoid sideshows. Asante," he stated.

This comes just days after the Mathira MP publicly acknowledged a significant rift between himself DP Gachagua.

In a Facebook post made two days ago, Wamumbi said that the conflict is not related to the closure of bars in Karatina town, an issue that has left the town struggling for the past four months.

"It is true, there is a rift between the Deputy President and I," Wamumbi wrote.

He emphasised that the dispute is rooted in a much more serious issue than the local bar closures.

Wamumbi pledged to reveal the truth behind the rift, expressing confidence that the people of Mathira will discern the facts and choose which side to believe.

This statement marked a notable escalation in the ongoing political tension between the two leaders.

Wamumbi rose to the MP position after Gachagua who was the incumbent in 2022, was selected to become President William Ruto's running mate.

Gachagua threw his weight behind his successor, marshalling the voters to rally behind him as the best person to take over the MP seat.

Despite the rosy start, the two leaders are not embroiled in a political battle.

The deputy president has accused the MP of frustrating the war against illicit alcohol in the constituency.

"It is unbelievable that a person I assisted to win the Mathira parliamentary seat has now turned against me, how can he give instructions to security agencies to reopen bars? Let me tell them that whatever instructions he gave are illegal and I am not aware of any Cabinet decision to reopen bars in the area," he said.

Gachagua has made the fight against illicit brews and alcohol abuse a key priority, even stating that he is willing to risk his political position as Deputy President to confront the issue.

He has accused alcohol cartels of posing as liquor dealers and selling "poison" to the region's youth, warning that the crisis is threatening to wipe out an entire generation.

The DP has been calling on all Mt. Kenya leaders to join the fight, saying that if the youth continue to drown in alcoholism, there will not be enough voters to support their future political ambitions.