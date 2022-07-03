Miguna issues 3 demands to Wajackoyah

Miguna has cast doubt on Wajackoyah's eligibility and now wants him to explain several things surrounding his past life and academics to prove what he has been saying is the truth.

The Roots presidential candidate has been making headlines after he officially launch his manifesto dubbed ten steps to freedom at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Wacjackoyah's manifesto included the introduction of snake farming, the legalization of bhang, and deporting idle foreigners among others which didn't seem to make sense according to Miguna.

In a statement, Miguna has demanded for Wajackoyah to explain why he ended up digging a grave yet he was so close to Joseph Kamotho and a personal assistant of a renowned person.

Pulse Live Kenya

"You say to have been a street kid who was adopted by former KANU SG Joseph Kamotho, was James Kanyotu's PA when Dr Ouko was murdered, a murder you claim to have witnessed, yet you say you washed dead bodies and dug graves to survive, please explain," said Miguna Miguna.

Miguna claims that his statement and verbal pronunciation do not conform to that of someone who knows the English language.

"You claim to have 26 university degrees, mostly from the UK, and the majority of which are supposed to be 'law degrees' yet a casual review of your statements, utterances and writing in English discloses SYNTAX that is not related to the English Language," the lawyer stated.

Miguna also insisted the presidential hopeful to provide proof that illustrate his professorship had been vested by a recognized institution.