IEBC gives 2 reasons Sonko was disqualified from vying in 2022

The Commission specifically pointed out a move by the Members of County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi to impeach Sonko as well as the latter's lack of a degree as the basis for disqualifying him from the polls.

The former governor was impeached in 2020 on accusations of gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and abuse of office. 88 out of 122 MCAs voted to support his ouster.

This is the second time in just a week, the Wafula Chebukati-led Commission denied the former Nairobi Governor a chance to vie for Mombasa's top seat, on advice from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

EACC releases list of 241 aspirants with integrity issues

Sonko was one of 241 aspirants identified by EACC as individuals who have "fallen short of the moral and ethical standards," hence requested IEBC to stop them from participating in the General Elections.

Following his first disqualification, Sonko moved to court in an attempt to stop IEBC from barring him from running. A three judge High Court bench comprising of Justices David Majanja, Chacha Mwita and Mugure Thande allowed Sonko to present his documents on Tuesday before the IEBC.