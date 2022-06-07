RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

IEBC gives 2 reasons Sonko was disqualified from vying in 2022

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Wiper now lacks a candidate to vie in the Mombasa gubernatorial election

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko attends the Labour Day Parade organized by the Central Organization of Trade Unions Kenya (COTU-K) at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on May 1, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko attends the Labour Day Parade organized by the Central Organization of Trade Unions Kenya (COTU-K) at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on May 1, 2018. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko will not feature on the ballot come August 9 after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Tuesday, June 7 denied him clearance to vie for the seat.

Recommended articles

The Commission specifically pointed out a move by the Members of County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi to impeach Sonko as well as the latter's lack of a degree as the basis for disqualifying him from the polls.

The former governor was impeached in 2020 on accusations of gross misconduct, violation of the Constitution, and abuse of office. 88 out of 122 MCAs voted to support his ouster.

This is the second time in just a week, the Wafula Chebukati-led Commission denied the former Nairobi Governor a chance to vie for Mombasa's top seat, on advice from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko barred from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022
Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko barred from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko was one of 241 aspirants identified by EACC as individuals who have "fallen short of the moral and ethical standards," hence requested IEBC to stop them from participating in the General Elections.

Following his first disqualification, Sonko moved to court in an attempt to stop IEBC from barring him from running. A three judge High Court bench comprising of Justices David Majanja, Chacha Mwita and Mugure Thande allowed Sonko to present his documents on Tuesday before the IEBC.

The decision to bar Sonko from the elections means Wiper Democratic Movement will have to go back to the drawing board and try to find another candidate to vie for the seat against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Abdulswamad Nassir.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mitumbi wars: Raila and Ruto engage in online feud

Mitumbi wars: Raila and Ruto engage in online feud

IEBC gives 2 reasons Sonko was disqualified from vying in 2022

IEBC gives 2 reasons Sonko was disqualified from vying in 2022

Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Malala cleared to vie for gubernatorial seats

Sakaja, Abdulswamad, Malala cleared to vie for gubernatorial seats

6 dead after bus collides with saloon car along Thika-Garissa highway

6 dead after bus collides with saloon car along Thika-Garissa highway

US to decide fate of Kenyan accused of wildlife, drug trafficking

US to decide fate of Kenyan accused of wildlife, drug trafficking

Irungu Kang'ata finally cleared to vie for Muranga Governor seat

Irungu Kang'ata finally cleared to vie for Muranga Governor seat

Raila's remarks on Mitumba spark uproar among Kenyans

Raila's remarks on Mitumba spark uproar among Kenyans

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's first 100 days manifesto promise

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's first 100 days manifesto promise

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's manifesto

Breakdown of Raila Odinga's manifesto

Trending

Matiang'i discloses how he will take it if Ruto wins 2022 election

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking following the 1st National Security Assessment Session on election preparedness with regional security teams held on June 3, 2022

Mike Sonko locked out of Mombasa Governor race

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko barred from vying for Mombasa gubernatorial seat in 2022

Karua vows against insulting DP Ruto, opponents for clout

Azimio coalition's presidential running mate Martha Karua

Raila is funded by gov't, Azimio doesn't have members - Aukot launches attack

Third Way Alliance presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot