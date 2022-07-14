Sonko cleared by IEBC to run for Mombasa governor

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared Mike Sonko to run for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat. Sonko was cleared on Thursday July 14, 2022 accompanied by his supporters.
Sonko has tightened the race for Mombasa county which already has candidates from the UDA and ODM parties
Earlier, the IEBC in a letter written to the former Nairobi governor by the returning officer, invited him submit his papers for clearance.
“The venue will be the IEBC Mombasa County offices and you are expected to submit your papers on July 14, 2022 between 2pm and 4pm,” Swalha Ibrahim the returning officer said.
The letter to Sonko came after a high court ruled that the politician doesn’t be disqualified from vying for governor noting that the governor was eligible to run for office. The commission said it could not head to the courts to appeal the decision as time could not allow.
Sonko’s clearance to run for office makes the race to succeed incumbent governor Ali Hassan Joho tighter as there are now three major candidates in the race.
Abdullswamad Shariff Nassir, who is the current member of parliament of Mvita Constituency is running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party ticket, former senator Hassan Omar who is headed to ballot on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and now Sonko who is running on a Wiper Party ticket.
Speaking after his clearance, Sonko said his candidature was aiming to solve the problems the people of the Coastal city and that he was bringing a new awakening in the city.
Sonko said he was not worried about the short time time line he has to undertake the campaigns in the large city noting that he was drawing a campaign schedule to begin immediately.
“We must campaign, we have few days but we will utilize them properly. We can do two days per constituency or a day per constituency,” Sonko noted.
