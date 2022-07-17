RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

We have a problem in Azimio - Mike Sonko

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua
Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko who is also eyeing the Mombasa gubernatorial seat has detailed how President Uhuru Kenyatta interrupted his meeting with Raila Odinga where the former Prime Minister pleaded with him to drop his gubernatorial bid.

Sonko recounted the events of last week, saying that he was locked up in a meeting with Raila when a phone call from Uhuru came through.

According to Sonko, Raila urged him to drop his gubernatorial bid in favour of ODM’s Abdulswamad Nassir.

He, however, disagreed with the ODM party leader, stating that he is the most popular candidate in the race and can deliver more votes for the Azimio la Umoja candidate.

Mombasa gubernatorial candidates Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga
Mombasa gubernatorial candidates Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

The meeting in question took place at Wilson Airport in the presence of Marta Karua.

"I went to wait for Kalonzo at the Wilson Airport a couple of days ago before the Supreme Court hearing was set. I met my political mother, Martha Karua, with whom we exchanged pleasantries.

"I told her that she had not seen me on the campaign trail because of the numerous court cases. We have a problem in Azimio because I believe I can deliver more votes than Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir. After ten minutes, Baba (Raila) arrived.

Mike Sonko addressing Nairobi residents during a working tour of President Kenyatta in Nairobi's Eastlands area
Mike Sonko addressing Nairobi residents during a working tour of President Kenyatta in Nairobi's Eastlands area Pulse Live Kenya

"Raila urged me to step down in favour of Abdulswamad, but I did not comply with his request since I know I have more support on the ground. When I was there, my friend Uhuru called and requested me to go to State House in order to accompany him to inspect various projects," Sonko stated in an interview.

The former governor absolved President Uhuru Kenyatta from all efforts to bar his gubernatorial bid and instead put the blame squarely on Chief Justice Martha Koome’s doorstep.

"Martha Koome had already taken the opinion that impeached governors are not supposed to be on the ballot which is against the constitution," Sonko said, adding that he would seek the East Africa Court of Justice.

