Ruto receives Mike Sonko in Kenya Kwanza [Photos]

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has dumped Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party for the Kenya Kwanza alliance, just days to the 2022 elections.
Sonko made the decisive move on Saturday after his attempts to join the Mombasa gubernatorial race hit a dead end.
He was received by Kenya Kwanza’s presidential candidate William Ruto at his Karen residence.
Sonko was holed up in a private meeting with Ruto before his decision to join Kenya Kwanza was announced by the deputy president.
An elated DP Ruto shared photos of their meeting, making it public that the former Nairobi had found a new home.
It is not clear whether Sonko has also resigned from the Wiper Party on which he was hoping to contest and where he is a life member.
The flamboyant politician gave the clearest indication of his change of heart yesterday when he stated that he would support UDA's Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Hassan Omar, if not allowed to contest.
“We are both focused to dethrone Governor Hassan Joho and the corruption that is besieging this county to ensure Mombasa gets the development it deserves,” Omar responded, arguing that his rival, ODM's Abdulswamad Nassir is a state project.
"I was cleared alongside my Deputy Governor Ali Mbogo. The impeachment was for Sonko not for Mbogo. We are pleading with IEBC and the government to clear Ali Mbogo to vie as governor," said Sonko in an interview on TV47 on Thursday.
He blamed his woes on Martha Karua who he claimed had attempted to convince him to drop his bid.
