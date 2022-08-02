Joho in trouble after sharing a doctored video of Ruto

Further, Joho mobilized support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party presidential hopeful Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua in the post.

Hassan Joho with Raila Odinga Pulse Live Kenya

"Completely unacceptable! It is just not right. This is now dangerous…Someone remind Ruto that Kenya is a country for all of us. Live where you want and vote your choice freely. This is exactly why we need Azimio la Umoja," read Joho's tweet.

Inspection of the video has since revealed that it is fake.

In the authentic video, the UDA presidential hopeful was pressing the Uasin Gishu residents not to let politics split them along tribal lines.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The people of Western Kenya, Nyanza, Central, and other parts of the country who are here all belong to Uasin Gushu and their home is Uasin Gishu. This county is the home of every Kenyan and we want to tell those who want to divide us, shame on you na tutawashataki kwa Mungu mkituletea kisirani yenu," said DP Ruto in the original video.

Netizens on Twitter have descended on Joho with criticism but the governor is yet to unpublish the video, which had earned over 851 retweets, more than 1200 likes, and 1811 comments since it was posted.