Morara Kebaso cites 2 reasons he is taking brief hiatus from active politics

Amos Robi

Morara urged those who were not fully committed to his cause to step aside and allow those loyal to continue with the movement.

Political activist Morara Kebaso
Political activist Morara Kebaso
  • Morara plans to strategise on better protection from attacks and garner tangible support from his followers
  • He urged those not fully committed to step aside and advised young leaders to stay true to their values
  • Morara warned that leadership is filled with challenges and misunderstandings, but urged for consistency

Outspoken political activist and Inject Party leader Morara Kebaso, has announced that he will be taking a short break from active politics.

In a lengthy statement shared on his social media pages, Morara, who has gained popularity for exposing stalled government projects, explained that the decision was prompted by the increased police attacks on him and the lack of support from his online followers.

According to Morara, police have ramped up their efforts to target him in what he described as a calculated attempt to undermine his activism.

The Inject Party leader revealed that the police often carry out their attacks on days when significant events are happening, ensuring that their actions go unnoticed by the public.

"The attacks have intensified and the police have become smart. They do it on days when there is something big happening so that it goes unnoticed," Morara explained.

Morara Kebaso during a rally in Nairobi CBD
Morara Kebaso during a rally in Nairobi CBD Morara Kebaso during a rally in Nairobi CBD Pulse Live Kenya

He further noted that, despite his commitment to fighting for the Kenyan people, he feels the need to take a step back to strategise on how to better protect himself from these attacks and garner more tangible support from his followers.

Morara also expressed frustration at the lack of physical support from his online followers.

While many cheer him on social media, he highlighted that they often fail to show up when he needs them the most.

"Most of my supporters cheer me online, but when I am in trouble, they never show up. I need a new strategy on how to mobilise my loyal supporters to have my back whenever I am under attack," Morara said.

Activist Morara Kebaso in court
Activist Morara Kebaso in court Activist Morara Kebaso in court Pulse Live Kenya

He urged those who were not fully committed to his cause to step aside and allow those loyal to continue with the movement.

"Mwenye anashuka gari ashuke saa hii... If you are with me, die with me and I will die with you," he added.

Before concluding his statement, Morara shared some advice for young leaders aspiring to challenge the current political system.

He emphasised the importance of staying true to one’s values and not allowing external influences to compromise their principles.

"Don’t accept big donations with conditions that compromise your principles. Don’t be anyone’s project. You are sufficient as you are. Keep your expectations low to avoid disappointment," he advised.

Morara Kebaso in court
Morara Kebaso in court Morara Kebaso in court Pulse Live Kenya

Morara also warned that the path to leadership is filled with challenges and misunderstandings but urged young leaders to remain consistent in their efforts.

"The business of leadership is a nasty one... You will be misunderstood and taken out of context on many occasions... All said and done, BE CONSISTENT," he concluded.

Amos Robi

