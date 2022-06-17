More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

According to DCI Director George Kinoti, the capital city is at the risk of being under the rule of fraudsters, noting that the DCI was going to collaborate with other international agencies to bring the suspects to book.

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Kinoti told reporters.

The senator has, however, said he is not going to relent in his bid to seek the Nairobi top office in the August 9 polls noting that not even arrest was going to hold him back.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The senator has been unable to provide transcripts or any proof of having attended Team University in Uganda despite insisting that he acquired his degree from the university.

DP Ruto defends Sakaja on fake degree scandal

Deputy President William Ruto has also chimed into the degree debacle the senator is facing arguing that Sakaja has enough academic certification to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Ruto said the person whose papers were questionable is Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, arguing that the former Prime Minister had no known classmates or even lecturers.

“I want to tell my old party Jubilee, leave Sakaja alone. He is educated and his academic qualifications are known so stop meddling in his affairs. People from the deep state and Azimio have made calls even to State House Uganda in a scheme to stop him from becoming the Nairobi governor.

