RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

Authors:

Amos Robi

The DCI accused the senator of being part of an international crime syndicate

DCI says Sakaja is in the middle of a criminal syndicate
DCI says Sakaja is in the middle of a criminal syndicate

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja now faces arrest by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after the agency accused the gubernatorial hopeful of being a suspect in an international crime web.

Recommended articles

According to DCI Director George Kinoti, the capital city is at the risk of being under the rule of fraudsters, noting that the DCI was going to collaborate with other international agencies to bring the suspects to book.

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Kinoti told reporters.

The senator has, however, said he is not going to relent in his bid to seek the Nairobi top office in the August 9 polls noting that not even arrest was going to hold him back.

Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja
Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful Johnson Sakaja Pulse Live Kenya

The senator has been unable to provide transcripts or any proof of having attended Team University in Uganda despite insisting that he acquired his degree from the university.

Deputy President William Ruto has also chimed into the degree debacle the senator is facing arguing that Sakaja has enough academic certification to run for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat.

Ruto said the person whose papers were questionable is Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, arguing that the former Prime Minister had no known classmates or even lecturers.

I want to tell my old party Jubilee, leave Sakaja alone. He is educated and his academic qualifications are known so stop meddling in his affairs. People from the deep state and Azimio have made calls even to State House Uganda in a scheme to stop him from becoming the Nairobi governor.

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Let us meet at the ballot, Sakaja has enough certificates and documents. If there is anyone with questionable qualifications, it is the Azimio presidential candidate. Show where he went to school, who he went to school with and who was his teacher,” Ruto said.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Samboja up in arms to prove Costa Rica University degree is genuine

Samboja up in arms to prove Costa Rica University degree is genuine

More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

Revealed: How much the government spends on fuel subsidies

Revealed: How much the government spends on fuel subsidies

Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Moses Kuria, Kabogo withdraw from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

I can help Ruto become President only on one condition - Atwoli

Don’t burn down schools, talk to us, students told

Don’t burn down schools, talk to us, students told

Meet 27-yr-old father who attends same school as his 6-yr-old son

Meet 27-yr-old father who attends same school as his 6-yr-old son

Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's degree pursued in ten months

Questions emerge over Wavinya Ndeti's degree pursued in ten months

DP Ruto responds on Sakaja's degree saga [Video]

DP Ruto responds on Sakaja's degree saga [Video]

Trending

They plotted against us - Moses Kuria now claims

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Moses Kuria with Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto

Uhuru is to blame for Sakaja's woes - Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi

Simba Arati ready to roar as he secures clearance from IEBC

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati

More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

DCI says Sakaja is in the middle of a criminal syndicate