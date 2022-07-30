Uhuru is busy threatening my life - Moses Kuria laments

Kuria made the accusation in a protest statement to the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai on Saturday.

Without substantiating his claims or providing evidence for the same, the controversial lawmaker claimed that his life is in danger “after Uhuru Kenyatta's threats”.

He alleged that security agencies in the country are biased, claiming that despite his life being in danger, the police have been providing excess security to his competitors while neglecting him.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader is eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat and is facing stiff competition from UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi, Tujibebe Wakenya’s William Kabogo, Jubilee’s James Nyoro and Independent candidate Patrick Wainaina alias Jungle.

“Dear IG Mutyambai, while your boss Uhuru Kenyatta is busy threatening my life, you are providing police in uniforms in 3 land rovers under the command of an OCS to my competitor Kimani Wamatangi for all his meetings,” Kuria began in his protest statement shared across his social media accounts.

He appealed for equal treatment, citing instances when his competitors was allegedly given more security.

“It happened on Wednesday in Mungere in Lari and yesterday in Ngegu, Kiambu Town. Not even Governor James Nyoro is getting this level of security.

“Treat us all equally and more so those of us whose lives are in danger after Uhuru Kenyatta's threats,” added the lawmaker.

Worth noting is that the controversial MP did not provide any proof to substantiate claims that he was being threatened by the head of state.

