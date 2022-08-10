Kuria used his social media pages to announce that he will be heading back to the private sector after sensing defeat in the gubernatorial race.

The legislator who was flying the Chama Cha Kazi party ticket noted that he enjoyed his 8 years in politics. He was running against the Incumbent James Nyoro, Kimani Wamatangi (Outgoing Kiambu Senator), William Kabogo (former Governor), Patrick Wainaina Jungle (Outgoing Thika Town MP), Stephen Ndicho (Outgoing Juja MP), Mwende Gatabakia among others.

“I enjoyed every minute of my 8 years in elective politics. Back to private sector. Happily,” Moses Kuria wrote.

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, City lawyer Cliff Ombeta who was vying for the Bonchari constituency seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket has also conceded defeat.

“Bonchari had a different vision from mine. Grateful for the run and the experience. Perhaps next time we may have the same view.

"Bonchari Enyia has and always will be in my hart. Those who believed in me, we will keep it alive.

This will not be our end politically. Our vision was probably not the same with the ordinary Boncharian, therefore we must bring it back to them in a different dimension,” Ombeta said.

Outgoing Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban who was vying for the seat on a Jubilee party ticket has conceded defeat and congratulated Bwire Okano of Wiper Party for emerging victorious.