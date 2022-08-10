RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Naomi Shaban who served as Taveta MP for 20 years has also conceded defeat

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat
Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful and outgoing Gatundu South Member of Parliament (MP) Moses Kuria has conceded defeat in the Kiambu governor race.

Recommended articles

Read Also

Kuria used his social media pages to announce that he will be heading back to the private sector after sensing defeat in the gubernatorial race.

The legislator who was flying the Chama Cha Kazi party ticket noted that he enjoyed his 8 years in politics. He was running against the Incumbent James Nyoro, Kimani Wamatangi (Outgoing Kiambu Senator), William Kabogo (former Governor), Patrick Wainaina Jungle (Outgoing Thika Town MP), Stephen Ndicho (Outgoing Juja MP), Mwende Gatabakia among others.

“I enjoyed every minute of my 8 years in elective politics. Back to private sector. Happily,” Moses Kuria wrote.

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat
Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 9 heavyweights clamoring for the Kiambu Governor seat

On the other hand, City lawyer Cliff Ombeta who was vying for the Bonchari constituency seat on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket has also conceded defeat.

“Bonchari had a different vision from mine. Grateful for the run and the experience. Perhaps next time we may have the same view.

"Bonchari Enyia has and always will be in my hart. Those who believed in me, we will keep it alive.

This will not be our end politically. Our vision was probably not the same with the ordinary Boncharian, therefore we must bring it back to them in a different dimension,” Ombeta said.

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat
Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat Pulse Live Kenya

Outgoing Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban who was vying for the seat on a Jubilee party ticket has conceded defeat and congratulated Bwire Okano of Wiper Party for emerging victorious.

Shaban had served as MP for 20 years.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

Embakasi West MP George Theuri concedes defeat, congratulates opponent

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

CS Magoha postpones re-opening of schools

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

Didmus Barasa flees the country after DCI escalates manhunt

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

How many votes Raila got at Ruto, Uhuru & Karua's polling stations

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

Moses Kuria and Cliff Ombeta concede defeat

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

Kenya's General Election from the eyes of a 65-year-old man

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

IEBC chairperson breaks down how winners of election will be declared

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident

Police demand MP Didmus Barasa's surrender after shooting incident

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora and Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto

Herman Manyora lists 2 blunders by Ruto camp, predicts landslide victory for Raila

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto during Moses Kuria's launch of the Kiambu County Hustler Fund at the deputy president's official Karen residence, Nairobi County, on June 29, 2022

Ruto finally secures Nyayo stadium after court order

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after results show Raila beating Ruto

Oscar Sudi commissions poll then deletes after Raila beat Ruto

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto with Senator Susan Kihika during campaings in Nakuru on August 5, 2022

Susan Kihika’s sisters publicly disown her, explain reasons in viral clip [Video]