Kuria now demands to meet Ruto, Rigathi claiming favouritism in Kenya Kwanza

Speaking in an interview on Citizen TV on Sunday, the CCK party leader decried the mistreatment stating, other parties from Western, Coastal and Ukambani regions are being treated more equitably than those from the Mt Kenya region.

“When William Ruto was in western Kenya the whole organization was planned by Ford Kenya, ANC party and UDA party but when it comes to Mt Kenya planning organization meetings are held exclusively by the UDA party and we are thrown out," Kuria narrated.

Kuria noted it is sad and strange since he is even locked out of the campaign team - Hustler Express - which was his brainchild to facilitate the Kenya Kwanza alliance campaigns in the Mt Kenya region.

The aspiring Kiambu governor insisted that the mistreatment was against the spirit of the alliance and wondered whether Kiambu County is a UDA affair and not the alliance.

“Even to make matters worse aspirants from UDA are warned from associating with me or Governor Kabogo which is totally against the spirit of the alliance and we were wondering if is Kenya Kwanza when it comes to the rest of the country but Mt Kenya region and Kiambu in particular it becomes a UDA affair,” said Kuria.

In addition, Moses Kuria asserts that the political deceit and conmanship of the jubilee party is what is happening against them in Mt Kenya.

It is the second time in a week that different factions within Ruto's alliance have publicly differed.