Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary

Speaking at Elgeyo Marakwet on Sunday, October 2, Kuria whose actions seem to send appreciation to President William Ruto said he had already kickstarted the process of dissolution of the party.

He said his party had achieved its goal of enabling Ruto to clinch the presidency noting that it was pointless having different parties within government.

"Until yesterday, I was the leader of the Chama Cha Kazi. But on Friday, September 30, I to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to break the party so that I can join UDA," Kuria said.

Kuria urged other political outfits in Kenya Kwanza coalition to also dissolve and work under one party which is the ruling party. His party was among the 22 parties that joined the Kenya Kwanza Coalition in March 2022 and fronted President Ruto as its presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.

According to the Political Parties Act, upon receipt of the request, the Registrar shall gazette within seven days the dissolution of the Cha Cha Kazi Party.

This means members of Chama Cha Kazi will be regarded as members of the UDA party.

Kuria was nominated to lead the ministry of Trade, Investments & Industry which was created from the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise.

