Days after he was nominated for the position of cabinet secretary for Trade and Investments, former Gatundu South member of parliament Moses Kuria has announced officially dissolving his Chama cha Kazi (CCK) party and joining the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Moses Kuria makes major move after nomination for Cabinet Secretary
Moses Kuria was nominated for the Trade and Investments Cabinet Secretary position
Recommended articles
Speaking at Elgeyo Marakwet on Sunday, October 2, Kuria whose actions seem to send appreciation to President William Ruto said he had already kickstarted the process of dissolution of the party.
He said his party had achieved its goal of enabling Ruto to clinch the presidency noting that it was pointless having different parties within government.
"Until yesterday, I was the leader of the Chama Cha Kazi. But on Friday, September 30, I to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) to break the party so that I can join UDA," Kuria said.
Kuria urged other political outfits in Kenya Kwanza coalition to also dissolve and work under one party which is the ruling party. His party was among the 22 parties that joined the Kenya Kwanza Coalition in March 2022 and fronted President Ruto as its presidential candidate in the August 9 General Election.
According to the Political Parties Act, upon receipt of the request, the Registrar shall gazette within seven days the dissolution of the Cha Cha Kazi Party.
This means members of Chama Cha Kazi will be regarded as members of the UDA party.
Kuria was nominated to lead the ministry of Trade, Investments & Industry which was created from the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade & Enterprise.
In Elgeyo Marakwet where Kuria was speaking from, a by-election is to take place for the position of senator after the elected senator Kipchumba Murkomen was nominated to the cabinet under the Ministry of Roads, Transport & Public Works.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke