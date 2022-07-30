RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Moses Kuria decries humiliation after being kicked out of UDA rally in Kiambu

Moses Kuria left, but not before causing a scene as he asked the crowd to join him by the roadside nearby as soon as they are done with the UDA rally

Drama ensued in Kiambu after Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who is also eyeing the county’s gubernatorial seat was ejected from a United Democratic Alliance (UDA ) rally.

It all began when Kuria showed up for the rally on Friday July 29, without an invitation in a bid to popularize his gubernatorial bid.

Kiambu Woman Representative, Gathoni Wamuchomba who is eyeing the Githunguri parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket moved in swiftly and had Kuria and his Chama Cha Kazi brigade kicked out of the rally.

It did not go smoothly as a resilient Kuria put up a spirited fight, hoping to address the crowd and popularize his bid.

Wamuchomba accused Kuria and his brigade of planning to cause chaos, leading to a confrontation as Kuria stood his ground.

Hardly had Kuria taken his seat at the event when the angry Woman Representative told him to leave, noting that the Chama Cha Kazi party leader is always up to no good, sabotaging UDA meetings and influencing voters.

"Today is my day and this is Wamuchomba's event," Wamuchomba began.

Kuria left, but not before causing a scene as he asked the crowd to join him by the roadside nearby as soon as they are done with the Woman Rep.

The Gatundu South lawmaker decried his treatment, noting that he had been humiliated but chose to forgive his colleague.

"Gathoni wa Muchomba and UDA, for chasing me from a Kenya Kwanza meeting, I forgive you. For your information, we will win the presidential election but not yet," Kuria stated.

The sibling rivalry in Kenya Kwanza pitting UDA against Chama Cha Kazi has often resulted in ugly scenes with Moses Kuria at one time threatening to bolt out of the outfit citing mistreatment under the watch of Rigathi Gachagua.

Tujibebe Wakenya party leader William Kabogo bolted out of Kenya Kwanza after a clash that saw him engage UDA’s Kimani Wamatangi in a bitter exchange as Gachagua watched during a campaign rally in Kiambu.

Kabogo is eyeing the Kiambu gubernatorial seat on his Tujibebe Wakenya party ticket.

