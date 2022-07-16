This statement is an example of why Ruto and Gachagua will skip presidential debates-Moses Kuria

Kuria maintained that the media is biased and keen on maligning Kenya Kwanza candidates hence the duo of Rigathi and Ruto will not provide them that opportunity.

Citing a recent statement by KTN’s Zubeida Koome to Johnson Sakaja during the Nairobi gubernatorial debate, the Kiambu gubernatorial hopeful insisted that the media has taken sides, leaving Kenya Kwanza bigwigs with no option but to make a final decision to skip the debates altogether.

Taking to his Facebook page on Friday, July 17, Kuria, who had earlier accompanied Ruto and his team to rallies in Kiambu county, wrote that the Kenya Kwanza candidates will not attend the July 19, and July 26.

"The Zubeida Koome "Is your name Sakaja?" Is a clear indicator of the media bias that Kenya Kwanza has been complaining of. The Kenya Kwanza Alliance will NOT participate in both the Running Mate debate and the Presidential Debate and that is FINAL," Kuria wrote.

Ruto has on numerous occasions bashed the media alleging bias and reporting the same to the electoral body, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking its intervention.

In the wake of the attacks, Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign Communications Director Hussein Mohamed issued a press statement on Friday with just days to the debates.

The communications director noted that he has done his part in advising the duo on the prevailing media environment and it was now up to them to decide whether to participate in the debates or not.