Moses Kuria snubs Citizen TV interview after election rigging claims

Denis Mwangi

Moses Kuria also defends his remarks at UDA delegates conference

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a thanksgiving celebration on his recovered health at Thika, Kiambu County on February 19, 2022

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria caused a storm during the United Democratic Alliance National Delegates Conference after claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election was rigged.

Speaking in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto, Kuria went on to name a list of politicians he claimed had helped secure President Kenyatta’s win.

Some say that the Mt Kenya vote basket will be divided. Ann Waiguru, Rigathi Gachagua, Kimani Ichung’wa, Muthomi Njuki, Mithika Linturi, Kimani Wamatangi, Mheshimiwa Wamaua, Alice Wahome and Faith Gitau…we were getting the votes for him (President Kenyatta) and we were rigging,” the Gatundu South MP sensationally said.

In a post on his Facebook page, Kuria explained what he meant by "Sisi ndio tulikuwa tunamwibia Kura".

"Ben Githae is my witness. Tuliimbia Uhuru Ndani Ndani Ndaani mpaka akashinda," the MP posted.

Later that evening, Kuria skipped an interview with Citizen TV in which news anchor Waihiga Mwaura was waiting to question him regarding the remarks made during the UDA NDC meeting.

We would have loved to have him here to shed further light [on election rigging claims he made at the United Democratic Alliance National Delegates Conference], but it seems like he will not be joining us this evening on News Night,” Mwaura told the viewers.

However, Kuria claimed that he had sent Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro to represent him but neither of the two showed up.

When Murang’a Woman Rep claimed that the 2017 election could have been rigged, DP Ruto dismissed the claims as drunken mumbling.

I want to tell those who are saying the president and I rigged the election to stop because that amounts to disrespect.

If these people are abusing drugs and alcohol they should tone it down,” an agitated Ruto added.

The DP reiterated he supervised the tallying of votes on behalf of Jubilee and President Kenyatta did not rig the elections.

There is not a single vote that was stolen by President Uhuru Kenyatta. I want to tell my competitors that if this [talking about stolen votes] is your scheme to orchestrate violence in our country, then you will fail miserably,” DP Ruto went on.

In February, Kuria had also hinted that the Jubilee primaries which were conducted under the supervision of DP Ruto were also rigged.

"Even if I was not the cook in that kitchen, I used to carry salt, so I know all that transpired," Kuria stated while warning politicians about UDA nominations.

During his address at Sagana State Lodge in February, President Kenyatta also made reference to the same allegations.

Many of you have formed your own political parties and I have no problem with them. All I am asking is you bring your party so we can unite as a region, and also with others, so we can form the government,” he said.

I understand why most of you are holding onto your small parties because you know what befell you the other time,” he added.

Concerns about election manipulation and rigging were key elements of DP Ruto’s recent engagements in US and UK, where he appealed to the international community to support a free and fair general election.

“There is a huge pushback by citizens against any attempts to choreograph the next dispensation. We want to make our choices without being chaperoned, blackmailed or intimidated,” said the DP during his recent trip to the US.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

