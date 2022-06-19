Moses Kuria’s cryptic message after snubbing Ruto in Kiambu

Kuria and Kabogo were conspicuously absent after the executed their threat to pull out of Kenya Kwanza campaigns as Ruto pitched camp in Kiambu County.

In a cryptic message shared on social media, Kuria wrote: “For miraculously extracting defeat from the vicious jaws of victory, they deserve a medal."

Netizens weighed in as they attempted to decode the cryptic message and its intended audience with speculation on Kuria’s political future and relationship with Kenya Kwanza dominating before the lawmaker edited the post to limit those who can comment.

A spot check on his social media handles indicate that the Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant held a parallel campaign initiative within the county.

Moses Kuria and Kabogo protest

As Ruto combed through Kiambu, Kuria took his campaigns to Gikambura, sharing photos of his engagement with a caption that read: “Evening engagement with the great people of Gikambura”.

Kabogo on the other hand camped in Kikuyu constituency where he popularized his bid.

“Thanked the great people of Kikuyu Constituency for accepting to back our plans to return Kiambu County back to the Path of Prosperity. We have witnessed 5 years of confusion and mismanagement. We must rectify this abnormality immediately, and uplift the lives of our people," wrote the Tujibebe Wakenya party leader.

Kuria and Kabogo pulled out their parties from the Kenya Kwanza campaigns in protest, citing humiliation and maintaining that urging locals to only vote for United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was dividing the alliance at a time when other parties too have their candidates.

During the Sunday, June 18 campaigns, Ruto steered clear from local politics and avoided the six-piece voting call.

Ruto who was in the company of Rigathi Gachagua told his supporters to vote them in “as the current government has subjected you to a high cost of living”.