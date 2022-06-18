Why Uhuru has abandoned Raila on the campaign trail - Wetangula

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula noted that President Uhuru who also doubles up as Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance chairman has been missing in action despite multiple promises from his team that at the right time, the Jubilee party leader will hit the campaign trail.

Wetangula who was addressing a Kenya Kwanza rally on Saturday, June 18 in Kilgoris Narok county, opined that President Uhuru Kenyatta may have sensed a possible DP Ruto victory in the August 9, general polls, and has tactfully retreated, abandoning Raila Odinga.

"It is more likely that our President Uhuru Kenyatta has foreseen a scenario where his Deputy William Ruto will win the August general polls and has decided to abandon his project, Raila Odinga. Who has seen Uhuru accompanying Raila to Azimio la Umoja campaigns?" Wetangula asked the crowd.

Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya

Despite multiple sources confirming that the president will hit the campaign trail, he has kept the Kenya Kwanza brigade guessing when this will happen.

Reports of grand tour to popularize Raila-Karua ticket in Mount Kenya

Last month, Jubilee Director of Elections, Kanini Kega, confirmed that plans are underway for the President to camp in Mt Kenya in June and July, adding that the exact dates of the activities “will be released soon”.

He explained that the President will kick off his tour with Nyeri before combing through the other nine counties that make up Mount Kenya region.

“His countrywide campaigns will start with the mountain. We do not just want him to campaign. The President will also commission projects,” explained the Kieni MP.

Kega added that Uhuru will show the region which direction to take politically, noting that it is already clear that the mountain has already embraced Martha Karua.