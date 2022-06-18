RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Why Uhuru has abandoned Raila on the campaign trail - Wetangula

Authors:

Charles Ouma

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who also serves as the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party chairman, has been missing in action

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally on May 25, 2022
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally on May 25, 2022

The absence of President Uhuru Kenyatta from Raila Odinga’s campaigns even after the head of state and his Jubilee party endorsed Mr Odinga has raised eyebrows in the rival Kenya Kwanza outfit backing Deputy President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula noted that President Uhuru who also doubles up as Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Alliance chairman has been missing in action despite multiple promises from his team that at the right time, the Jubilee party leader will hit the campaign trail.

Wetangula who was addressing a Kenya Kwanza rally on Saturday, June 18 in Kilgoris Narok county, opined that President Uhuru Kenyatta may have sensed a possible DP Ruto victory in the August 9, general polls, and has tactfully retreated, abandoning Raila Odinga.

"It is more likely that our President Uhuru Kenyatta has foreseen a scenario where his Deputy William Ruto will win the August general polls and has decided to abandon his project, Raila Odinga. Who has seen Uhuru accompanying Raila to Azimio la Umoja campaigns?" Wetangula asked the crowd.

Moses Wetangula
Moses Wetangula Moses Wetangula Pulse Live Kenya

Despite multiple sources confirming that the president will hit the campaign trail, he has kept the Kenya Kwanza brigade guessing when this will happen.

Last month, Jubilee Director of Elections, Kanini Kega, confirmed that plans are underway for the President to camp in Mt Kenya in June and July, adding that the exact dates of the activities “will be released soon”.

He explained that the President will kick off his tour with Nyeri before combing through the other nine counties that make up Mount Kenya region.

“His countrywide campaigns will start with the mountain. We do not just want him to campaign. The President will also commission projects,” explained the Kieni MP.

Kega added that Uhuru will show the region which direction to take politically, noting that it is already clear that the mountain has already embraced Martha Karua.

“President Kenyatta will also show us which direction to take. It is obvious Mt Kenya is with Karua. She is the person we will oscillate around when the boss leaves office,” Kega added.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Uhuru has abandoned Raila on the campaign trail - Wetangula

Why Uhuru has abandoned Raila on the campaign trail - Wetangula

Police go after Wavinya Ndeti and Sakaja in controversial degree fiasco

Police go after Wavinya Ndeti and Sakaja in controversial degree fiasco

Kenya Prisons Service announce Wanini Kireri's replacement in major shuffle

Kenya Prisons Service announce Wanini Kireri's replacement in major shuffle

Charity Ngilu reveals why she dropped Kitui gubernatorial bid

Charity Ngilu reveals why she dropped Kitui gubernatorial bid

Gachagua scoffs at Moses Kuria & Kabogo's withdrawal from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Gachagua scoffs at Moses Kuria & Kabogo's withdrawal from Kenya Kwanza campaigns

Police order arrest of supervisor who was caught in video assaulting a junior

Police order arrest of supervisor who was caught in video assaulting a junior

Sakaja: I have presented part of the 10 items CUE wants

Sakaja: I have presented part of the 10 items CUE wants

They twisted what I said - Gachagua clarifies controversial statement

They twisted what I said - Gachagua clarifies controversial statement

More troubles for Sakaja as CUE demand more evidence

More troubles for Sakaja as CUE demand more evidence

Trending

More trouble for Sakaja as DCI places him in the middle of crime syndicate

DCI says Sakaja is in the middle of a criminal syndicate

UoN dismisses 'William Kipchirchir Ruto' degree that has gone viral

Deputy President William Ruto at the UoN graduation square before he was conferred with his PhD (twitter)

They plotted against us - Moses Kuria now claims

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant Moses Kuria with Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate Dr William Ruto

Samboja up in arms to prove Costa Rica University degree is genuine

Taita Taveta governor Granton Samboja