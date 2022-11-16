Watch: MP Salasya reacts after receiving beautiful portrait of himself

The lawmaker lauded Amuguni’s talent as he expressed his gratitude for the potrait.

Salasya went on to praise the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) saying its implementation was going to see more similar talents crop and be nurtured.

“This is the reason why I support CBC because now you can see she wants me to give her Sh30,000 for the painting. Now teachers instead of asking for chicken and other things start tapping such talent as early as now,” Salasya said.

Amuguni is a police officer who has also sharpened his talent in artwork and has made portraits of popular figures such as George Wajackoyah, Ali Hassan Joho, Ababu Namwamba, former President Uhuru Kenyatta and even President William Ruto.

Salasya on the other hand recently became an internet sensation after he said he was looking for a wife.

The lawmaker said that the suitable lady to fill the slot must be able to resonate well with the people in the countryside, narrowing down his search to those that can thrive in the countryside while also embracing the allure of the city when the occasion calls for it.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I am just looking for a very prayerful woman, a very young girl, focused girl, supportive girl, presentable and must be able to speak to the people in the countryside. Are you willing to join me as we go look for votes?" The lawmaker said in a past interview.