Mr Kitendawilli vs Mr Six Months - Raila, Ruto roast each other online

This was earlier preceded by chaos which rocked Jacaranda Grounds after supporters of the two rival groups clashed.

The DP accused Odinga of being behind the stoning of his motorcade as it snaked through Embakasi East constituency.

In their publicised Twitter feud, the presidential candidates resorted to calling each other names and traded accusations.

“Mr Kitendawili, the lord of violence, has done it again: Hired innocent, desperate and jobless young people, victims of his sabotage of the Big 4 jobs plan, to shed innocent blood in his eternal quest for power. What a shame on fathers day Mr father of violence. Freedom is coming Aug 9th,” Dr Ruto said in a tweet.

Odinga responded by claiming that the deputy president was in search of sympathy votes.

“Mr Six months, for how long will you blame everyone for everything that befalls you. It’s not okay to be rudderless, clueless and plan-less. This country is slowly overcoming fraudsters and shortcuts that define your politics. Maliza uende. There is no room for sympathy votes!” the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate clapped back.

On Monday, DP Ruto continued with the public feud, claiming that Odinga had ignored his question.

“Mr Kitendawili, so much for being clueless, rudderless, and planless about the challenges of our nation and the solutions thereof. The big question Kenyans are asking you, which you have refused to answer, is when are you going to stop using violence as your tool for seeking power?” the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate posted.

The Sunday clash at Jacaranda was blamed on double-booking after it emerged that both Azimo and Kenya Kwanza had reserved the grounds for political rallies on the same day.

Police bosses were also at loggerheads as they issued conflicting directives on the use of the grounds.

Kayole Sub-county Police Commander Paul Wambugu said the Kenya Kwanza rally would be held under heavy police presence due to the tension that had built up.

“It is normal for police officers to be present in a meeting because of the crowds in attendance. There is only one meeting for Kenya Kwanza,” said Wambugu.