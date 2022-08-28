RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Mudavadi heaps praises on Chebukati, asks Kenyans to pray for him

Mudavadi showered Chebukati with praises and explained why he “deserves our accolades"

Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka (1)
Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi has heaped praises on Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Mudavadi who was addressing the congregation at a Church service that was also attended by president-elect William Ruto hailed Chebukati as a man committed to the truth and walking in the path of righteousness despite coming into conflict with powerful forces.

"If there is one man who has stood firmly, committed himself to the truth walked the path of righteousness is Chebukati." Mudavadi stated at Bungoma Christ the King Cathedral.

"Chebukati deserves our accolades because had he wavered, had he not stood firm, there were those who were hellbent on snatching the victory of William Ruto through an orthodox method," Mudavadi added.

Musalia Mudavadi, Rigathi Gachagua, President-elect William Ruto and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka
He noted that the country is at a critical place and urged religious leaders to pray for the country.

The ANC party leader also urged Kenyans to pray for the IEBC chairman ahead of the petition filed at the Supreme Court.

"May I also dedicate a moment of reflection and prayer for our son who has been born in this part of the world called Chebukati," Mudavadi appealed as he called on Kenyans to be peaceful.

Moses Wetangula, Musalia Mudavadi and William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza alliance
The service was attended by a host of Kenya Kwanza leaders, led by president - elect William Ruto, deputy president - elect Rigathi Gachagua, Kiharu MP - elect Ndindi Nyoro, Bungoma senator- elect Moses Wetangula and Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka among others.

President Elect William Ruto exuded confidence that the Supreme court will uphold his win and reject bribery and intimidation from individuals who he did not mention, alleging that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission did the same during the hotly-contested August elections.

President-Elect William Ruto
“Bribery, intimidation and blackmail did not sway IEBC and we are confident that bribery, intimidation and blackmail will not sway our courts, they have demonstrated their independence in the past.

