Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

Speaking in a press briefing at Serena Hotel the Usawa party leader cited he agreed to work with the AZimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he agreed to adopt his one cow one home program in his manifesto.

"I told Raila that if we combined his Sh6,000 pledge and my cow programme then we will take Kenyan families above the poverty line. I told him that those have to be in our joint manifesto and we did a deal. He stated that will happen," said Mwangi.

Mwangi Wa Iria Pulse Live Kenya

"Through that joined manifesto, Usawa Kwa Wote will support the candidature of Raila. My supporters will now rally behind Raila Odinga," Wa Iria added.

Iria who was recently denied clearance by Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission after he failed to submit his papers on time joined the Azimio camp hoping that he will continue with his manifesto.

"I had to make a decision because my candidature has been blocked, I don't want my dream to die, and Raila has promised to continue with it he will assist the small-scale farmers," Iria insisted.

Iria highlighted that him and the ODM party leader have agreed on the parameters where his manifestoes is going to be implemented under the Azimio la Umoja government.

"If I get to the Cabinet, I will implement all the programmes because I have the knowledge. The people of Murang'a should therefore rally behind me and we shall demand that Raila gives me a cabinet position. "he added.