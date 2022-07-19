RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

Authors:

Irene Okere

Usawa Kwa Wote presidential aspirant Mwangi Wa Iria has joined Raila Odinga's Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Mwangi Wa Iria
Mwangi Wa Iria

The Murang'a governor announced his move today stating they will implement his one cow, one household program if Azimio forms the next government.

Recommended articles

Speaking in a press briefing at Serena Hotel the Usawa party leader cited he agreed to work with the AZimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he agreed to adopt his one cow one home program in his manifesto.

"I told Raila that if we combined his Sh6,000 pledge and my cow programme then we will take Kenyan families above the poverty line. I told him that those have to be in our joint manifesto and we did a deal. He stated that will happen," said Mwangi.

Mwangi Wa Iria
Mwangi Wa Iria Mwangi Wa Iria Pulse Live Kenya

"Through that joined manifesto, Usawa Kwa Wote will support the candidature of Raila. My supporters will now rally behind Raila Odinga," Wa Iria added.

READ: Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Iria who was recently denied clearance by Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission after he failed to submit his papers on time joined the Azimio camp hoping that he will continue with his manifesto.

"I had to make a decision because my candidature has been blocked, I don't want my dream to die, and Raila has promised to continue with it he will assist the small-scale farmers," Iria insisted.

READ: Raila’s exclusive event where hundreds of millions were raised for campaigns

Iria highlighted that him and the ODM party leader have agreed on the parameters where his manifestoes is going to be implemented under the Azimio la Umoja government.

"If I get to the Cabinet, I will implement all the programmes because I have the knowledge. The people of Murang'a should therefore rally behind me and we shall demand that Raila gives me a cabinet position. "he added.

Mwangi Wa Iria is the first Governor of Murang'a county currently serving his second term, he had hoped to be the fifth president of Kenya but his dreams were cut short by IEBC.

Authors:

Irene Okere Irene Okere An enthusiastic person who is passionate about writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

Sifuna breaks silence after the confrontation with Alai

LIVE: The 2022 deputy presidential debate

LIVE: The 2022 deputy presidential debate

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Race begins between Raila and Ruto to secure Nyayo Stadium

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

Mwangi Wa Iria joins Azimio camp

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

We'll accept the outcome and congratulate the winner - Raila

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Registered Kenyan aircraft crashes in Mogadishu

Desperation as 356,000 teachers jostle for only 14,000 TSC slots

Desperation as 356,000 teachers jostle for only 14,000 TSC slots

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

Ruto is lying - Kabando reacts to ICC allegations about Raila, Karua

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

A look into the customized 6 wheeled Ruto branded truck

DP Ruto receives six wheeled customized vehicle in Karen

Sonko reveals details of meeting with Raila, Karua and phone call with Uhuru

Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko with Azimio La Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua

Watch Raila’s reaction as Sifuna and Robert Alai engage in fist fight [Video]

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party during a recent campaign rally

Gachagua sparks debates after distributing chapatis in Kiambu

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua distributes chapatis to locals in Kiambu County on July 16, 2022