Former Senate Majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen has stated that the people of Murang’a left Senator Kembi Gitura a solid negotiator, for Irungu Kang’ata whom he described as a clown.

In a tweet seen by Pulse Live, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said that Senator Kang’ata cannot convince anyone to back the one man one vote one shilling, revenue sharing formula.

He also warned that he is not one of the leaders supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) that the Senate majority whip can blackmail, as he wondered how former whip and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika was replaced by Irungu Kang’ata.

“Muranga people left a solid negotiator Sen.Kembi&elected a clown called Kang’ata who can’t convince anyone. He should know I am not one of those BBI boys to be blackmailed. How did Jubilee replace Sen.Kihika with such a loser? Yes R.Valley would gain & YES we are for Equity. UTADO?” tweeted Murkomen.

Senator Irungu Kang'ata

Senator Murkomen’s words were prompted by a report on Citizen TV where the majority whip accused leaders from the Rift Valley region of frustrating the revenue sharing formula supported by the government.

The revenue sharing formula has caused a stalemate that has seen the Senate fail to adopt it for a record 8th time.

Senators will meet again on Monday for another vote on the revenue sharing formula.