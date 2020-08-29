Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe has come out guns blazing, warning the DP of more dire consequences just a few hours after the DP criticized Jubilee party in a tell-it-all interview aired on Citizen TV.

In an interview with a local daily, Murathe stated that the DP has been blinded by his desire to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta that has seen him get impatient, adding that had Ruto been patient, the president would have ended up running his campaign.

DP William Ruto

He further stated that despite the DP taking to various platforms to lament, what he has so far seen is just a tip of the iceberg, stating that more await him.

"Mambo bado, ni kionjo tu. You wait, atajua hajui... (He has only tasted a little bit of what awaits him…more is yet to come) We will prove to him that he's not as smart as he thinks," Murathe stated.

Murathe revealed that contrary to what the DP has been peddling in the media, his (DP Ruto’s) hunger for power saw him break up with Uhuru even before the 2017 general elections as he embarked on a well-calculated scheme to seize key party organs.

Manipulating nominations to fix allies and kick out critics

He accused DP Ruto of manipulating the nomination process to hand over party tickets to those sympathetic to his State House ambition and locking out those deemed not to be supportive of the ambition.

Deputy President William Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta

In Thursday’s interview with Citizen TV’s Joe Ageyo, Ruto singled out Davud Murathe as the leader of a group of “brokers, charlatans and con men” who he accused of wrecking the party.

"Jubilee is not functioning as a party. We folded about 12 political parties to form Jubilee. Unfortunately, the party has been hijacked by busybodies, conmen and brokers like David Murathe who have no clue on our philosophy. Their word has become the party position.

"There is something wrong with juniors who insult their seniors. If it becomes hopeless and Jubilee is hijacked by the brokers, then waswahili wanasema, ‘kuvunjika kwa mwiko sio mwisho wa kupika’. Ruto stated.