Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza’s husband Murega Baichu has asked the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission to clarify how he is supposed to fit into the life of his wife after the commission accused her of nepotism and conflict of interest.
Why Governor Mwangaza & I can't live in same residence anymore - Murega Baicu
Murega Baicu explains why he and his wife Governor Kawira have been forced to live in separate houses
Read Also
EACC had flagged Baicu’s appointment as county youth patron and hustlers’ ambassador, which he now claims has resulted in him being banned from the governor’s official residence.
“When the governor was elected she was given an official residence. That is similar to a state house. It was decided that because I am not elected and not a county official, I am not supposed to sleep in the residence.
“I have resorted to sleeping in a wooden house we had built. I have seen the EACC letter and I would like them to clarify what my boundaries are,” he said.
Baicu also asked the commission to explain whether or not he is supposed to ride in the same vehicle as his wife the governor.
“EACC should also tell me which meetings I can or cannot attend. I am experiencing gender-based violence,” he said.
Apart from being on the EACC’s radar, the Meru governor has also been in conflict with MCAs who accused her of pushing them to the periphery and not giving them an audience to express their grievances.
Impeachment motion filed against Governor Kawira Mwangaza
Governor Mwangaza is also facing impeachment, just months after she was sworn in as the county chief.
Meru Assembly clerk Jacob Kirari stated that the petition, brought by one Mr Salesio Thuranira, is being reviewed by the legal team to determine if it satisfies the threshold.
Thuranira has accused Governor Mwangaza of abuse of office and gross misconduct.
The petition, if found to be substantial, could receive the backing of MCAs who have been engaged in a tough war with the governor.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke