Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has sensationally alleged a plot to kill devolution, revealing dirty tricks that are allegedly being employed to kick governors out of office.

Murkomen alleged that governors who fail to support the Building Bridges Initiative as well as the handshake between the President and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are vulnerable targets in a vicious war to kick them out of office.

“What is happening right now is that devolution will be run from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

“I recently interacted with a governor who even feared to address the public knowing so well that they will find themselves in trouble should they fail to embrace and support handshake.” Affirmed the senate majority leader.

He alleged that the underhand means entails dealing with those who fail to preach handshake and BBI by taking them to court, arraigning them before they are kicked out of office with the court cases lasting beyond 2027.

File image of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at Milimani Law Courts during his bail hearing on December 11, 2019. He is among three governors barred from accessing their offices as part of bail terms

"Three governors are being told not to go to their office right now. One governor shared with me that they are cowering in fear right now. If they do not preach BBI or the handshake, they are taken to the court and stripped of their powers and told to wait for their cases to be concluded in 2027." Said Murkomen.

He also blamed Council of Governors’ chair Wyclife Oparanya that he has hidden his head in between legs and cannot do anything to address what governors are going through.

“And the worst part of it is that the Council of Governors chair ameingiza akili yake katikakati ya mguu, he cannot even talk” slammed the Senate Majority leader.

File image of Ferdinand Waititu in court

Murkomen read malice in the manner in which governors suspected of corruption are being treated, maintaining that it is part of a wider plot to kill devolution.

"You might not like your governor and even think of him as a thief, but I tell you, the fight is bigger than your governor. The fight is about the county governments trying to hold the national government responsible, and now that fight has been brought to undermine devolution," he added.

Among the governors who have so far been arrested and prosecuted in court are Ferdiad Waititu (Kiambu) Mike Sonko (Nairobi) and Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal of Samburu.

Below is the video of Murkomen making the remarks.